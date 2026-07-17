Yaxel Lendeborg hype is hiding another major Warriors development

Yaxel Lendeborg has easily been the biggest focus around the Golden State Warriors in summer league, generating significant hype with impressive performances that suggest a big role is likely for the 11th overall pick entering next season.

Yet the Lendeborg hype has also hidden another major Warriors development, with fellow draftee Lajae Jones quielty making his own impression after a rough start at the California Classic.

Lajae Jones quietly impressing for Warriors at summer league

After being taken late in the second-round at the 54th overall pick by Golden State last month, things couldn't have started much worse for Jones in three games at Chase Center. The 6'7" wing averaged just 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in a little under 19 minutes, shooting a paltry 22.2% from the floor, 14.3% from 3-point range, and 33.3% from the free-throw line across three rather underwhelming outings.

Jones looked nervous and far from a player you'd consider NBA ready, but he's turned things around dramatically in Las Vegas to display much of what the Warriors clearly saw in him prior to selecting him at the draft.

Will Richard's absence saw Jones get his first start on Thursday against the New York Knicks, and he delivered in recording 13 points, four rebounds and three steals while finishing as a +19 in 25 minutes. He connected on a highlight alley-oop with Lendeborg, showcasing the athleticism, which combined with his size, makes Jones an intriguing wing prospect going forward.

Yaxel meets Lajae at the summit‼️



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/SlZQXdEs8U — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 17, 2026

Jones is now averaging 11 points, 3.8 rebounds and nearly a steal in less than 18 minutes across his four games in Las Vegas, shooting a solid 51.5% from the floor, 36.4% from 3-point range, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Warriors may still need to have Lajae Jones on the main roster

Jones is still an interesting watch when it comes to Golden State's roster over the next few weeks. Having initially been seen as a potential draft-and-stash prospect, the 22-year-old may have done enough to warrant a two-way contract.

There's also a chance the Warriors need Jones on the main roster as a cheap second-round rookie contract, but that will depend on what happens with certain more experienced players in free agency and the financial state of the team.

Jones will hope to continue his good form when the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, with the winner to advance to the Summer League Championship Game.