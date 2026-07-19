Yaxel Lendeborg just answered Warriors' biggest concern at the perfect time

Yaxel Lendeborg nearly cost the Golden State Warriors with a foolish 3-point shooting foul in the final seconds of Saturday's semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the 11th overall pick also came up with some clutch defensive plays to help his team to a 92-88 victory.

There have been some concerns over Lendeborg's lack of defensive impact throughout summer league, but the 23-year-old is answering those concerns at the perfect time when the title is on the line.

Yaxel Lendeborg answering defensive concerns at perfect time

Lendeborg took some strides defensively in Thursday's win over the New York Knicks, before recording two blocks and a steal on Saturday which included an emphatic rejection as the Warriors clung to a 3-point lead in the final 90 seconds.

Lendeborg also made two clutch free-throws in the final 15 seconds, finishing the game with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

There's been a clear defensive emphasis from Lendeborg now over the past two games, perhaps stemming from the noise he may have heard over his lack of focus on that end earlier in summer league.

Between his last two defensive performances, his hot 3-point shooting earlier in the tournament, and some strong takes to the rim throughout, it's been an impressive campaign for Lendeborg who has well and truly demonstrated the versatile skillset that should make him a big part of Golden State's rotation entering next season.

Will Richard makes game-winning defensive play to secure victory

While Lendeborg was again a standout in the Semi-Final victory, it was Will Richard who came up with the crucial defensive play in the final seconds. The second-year wing stepped in for a steal off the Lakers' in-bounds pass, preventing an opportunity for them to get up what would have been a game-tying 3-point attempt.

It was LJ Cryer who delivered offensively for Golden State in the final period, drilling a series of triples to finish with an equal team-high 16 points and four assists on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Graham Ike also strengthened his case for a two-way contract, recording 16 points and 11 rebounds in less than 26 minutes.

Having entered the league on the back of a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, Lendeborg will now be hoping to start his NBA career with a title when the Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship decider on Sunday.