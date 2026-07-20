Yaxel Lendeborg just confirmed what Warriors already knew about prized lottery pick

Yaxel Lendeborg is a winner.

The Golden State Warriors knew that when they drafted him after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship earlier this year, and the prized lottery pick has just confirmed that again by helping the franchise to their first Summer League Championship since 2013.

Lendeborg was huge down the stretch of Sunday's thrlling 94-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring seven points in the final three minutes after the Warriors entered the final period trailing by 10 points.

Lendeborg was unsurprisingly named Championship Game MVP, recording 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor to finish off an impressive summer league campaign for the 11th overall pick.

Yaxel Lenderborg wins Summer League Championship Game MVP

There's something to be said for drafting a player who so obviously contributes to winning, and who steps up in the biggest moments as Lendeborg did on Sunday. The 23-year-old ultimately got the better of third overall pick Cam Boozer, with the Grizzlies forward missing three field-goal attempts in the final minute including a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 15 seconds.

With Lendeborg and second-year guard Will Richard, Golden State have members from each of the past two NCAA champions. That mattered when it counted in the final period on Sunday, with Richard also scoring eight of his 13 points in the final nine minutes which included a big step-back three in the closing minutes.

The scores had been tied at 47 entering half-time, only for the Grizzlies to create some separation in the third just as they had earlier in the week where they recorded a comfortable 106-85 victory on Tuesday.

But five days later the Warriors had a response, with Lendeborg's seven-straight points in less than 90 seconds turning a three-point deficit into a four-point lead. The 23-year-old also grabbed the final rebound off the Boozer miss, before smartly finding Deivon Smith who knocked down two free-throws as part of his impressive 21-point, nine-rebound performance off the bench.

Yaxel SPLASH and Dubs take the lead ‼️



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/BTCF9pYVm7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 20, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg gives Warriors fans reason for optimism

Even if Golden State miss out on LeBron James' signature in free agency and ultimately wind up running it back with a similar roster to last season, Lendeborg at least gives fans reason for optimism come October.

This summer league campaign was not only a perfect illustration of Lendeborg's versatile skillset, but it reiterated his ability to lead winning, and to step up and make the biggest plays when the game is on the line.

Focus will now turn back onto free agency and how the Warriors complete their roster, starting with a likely decision from James in the next 48 hours.