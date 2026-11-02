Yaxel Lendeborg leaves Warriors fans in awe after another extraordinary performance

It turns out Friday's game was just a blip on the radar for Yaxel Lendeborg after the 11th overall pick responded emphatically to lead the Golden State Warriors to their fourth-straight win on Sunday night.

Lendeborg delivered another career-high against the L.A. Clippers, going for an extraordinary 37 points, four rebounds and six assists in a 124-112 victory over the pacific rival.

Yaxel Lendeborg leaves fans in awe after 37-point performance

Playing without resting veteran duo Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Lendeborg took the mantle of being the number one offensive option. The 24-year-old's efficiency was off the charts, shooting 13-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-11 from three-point range -- percentages that actually took a hit at the end as Lendeborg chased a remarkable 40-piece in just his seventh career game.

Lendeborg would have to settle for 37 in what's his fourth outing of at least 26 points in the past five games. The shot-making from deep -- whether off the catch or off the dribble -- was exhilarating and must have impressed even Curry as the greatest shooter of all-time sat in street clothes on the sidelines.

The fact the Warriors offense looked so good without Curry (and the injured Jimmy Butler) was a rare sight based on recent years, but is also a testament to Lendeborg who has quickly become a star despite his rookie status and the fact he's less than two weeks into his career.

Lendeborg also had only two turnovers following his five giveaways against the Lakers on Friday night, while also finishing as a +6 in his less than 34 minutes. More importantly from a team aspect, it keeps the Warrior momentum rolling as they move above .500 for the first time on the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg didn't play lone hand against Clippers

While Lendeborg was the star of the show and the storyline yet again, he wasn't alone as a number of players stood up without Curry and Green. De'Anthony Melton was hot from three-point range as he finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc in the 12-point win.

Melton's former high school teammate Brandon Williams continued to prove his worth with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench, while Brandin Podziemski also added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in another strong performance from the fourth-year guard.

The Warriors wound up shooting 22-of-49 (44.4%) from three-point range for the game, and will now welcome back Curry and Green when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.