Yaxel Lendeborg’s rise gives Warriors a new selling point in free agency

Yaxel Lendeborg's stunning rise has not only shifted the outlook on the Golden State Warriors this season, but so too moving forward into next year's crucial free agency period and beyond.

The Warriors are projected to have significant cap space next year, yet their recent fortunes haven't been great when it comes to luring talent. Golden State still didn't appear an appealing destination after an 0-3 start to the season, but their five-game winning-streak -- spurred by Lendeborg and the ongoing greatness of Stephen Curry -- could now make the team an interesting proposition for free agents next year.

Yaxel Lendeborg gives Warriors a new selling point in free agency

Lendeborg is re-opening a Warrior playoff window that seemed shut just 10 days ago, having now averaged 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 50% shooting from the floor and 40% from three-point range through his first eight games.

The idea of Lendeborg as a selling point to upcoming free agents simply has to be factored into Golden State's plans over the coming months. Sure, free agency is still a long way away and the Warriors harbor hopes for this season first, but their roster-building will be dictated by whether they use their expiring contracts before the mid-season deadline, or take the cap space into free agency.

Finding that balance now becomes more important in the wake of Lendeborg developing into a genuine second star behind Curry. Does the front office think they have a legitimate shot this season and therefore give up expiring contracts and draft assets in a big win-now move before the deadline, or do they have more faith in landing notable free agents because of Lendeborg?

Either way, it's a good problem to have and one that Lendeborg has helped create. Not only is the 11th overall pick having significant impact on the floor, but his presence will now make a stark contrast to how the front office goes about their business.

Warriors must make next few years count with Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg

Perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of Lendeborg, at least from a front office standpoint, is the fact he'll still be on an incredible, cost-controlled rookie contract for the next three seasons beyond this one.

Combine this with Curry taking slightly less than the max on his extension prior to the season, and Golden State have immense flexibility to build out a very talented and championship-contending roster if they get things right.

The next nine months will be crucial to the Warriors further re-opening the previously shut championship window, starting with the moves they make (or don't make) before the mid-season deadline.