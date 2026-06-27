Yaxel Lendeborg already understands the Steve Kerr problem he must avoid

Yaxel Lendeborg might have only become a member of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but the 11th overall pick already understands Steve Kerr's history when it comes to an unwillingness to use younger players.

That's been a significant problem for the Warriors in recent years given the lack of development in their previous lottery picks, and it's something Lendeborg must avoid at all costs considering he'll enter as a 24-year-old on opening night.

Yaxel Lendeborg understands Steve Kerr problem he must avoid

Lendeborg was introduced as a Golden State player on Friday and wasn't afraid to acknowledge the fact Kerr doesn't play first-year players as much as other head coaches, yet he's determined to defy that and play big minutes right away.

“He doesn’t normally play rookies as much. He has a history of that. But the way the team is looking right now, I’m going to have a really good chance to play, maybe even start," Lendeborg said (via ESPN's Anthony Slater).

The Warriors' last three lottery picks have failed to earn Kerr's trust over consistent and long periods. James Wiseman got early opportunity but largely because of a lack of alternative options and the fact he was a second overall pick, but ultimately played just 60 games in 2.5 years with Golden State before he was traded.

Jonathan Kuminga's relationship with Kerr was arguably the biggest storyline surrounding the Warriors for years prior to his departure at the February mid-season trade deadline, and even former 14th overall pick Moses Moody was a slow burn before earning more consistent minutes in his fourth and fifth season.

Yaxel Lendeborg must avoid similar path to recent lottery picks

The Warriors and Lendeborg simply can't afford for him to follow in the same footsteps, so much so that a significant 20-25 minute per game role is almost guaranteed for him from opening night if healthy.

For starters, Golden State desperately need Lendeborg's size and athleticism, particularly with Jimmy Butler and Moody on the sidelines. Secondly, Lendeborg will enter his rookie year as a 24-year-old as opposed to Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody who were all 20 years of age or younger.

If Lendeborg can't show much in his rookie year after a long collegiate career, there's not much hope of the 6'9" forward developing into the kind of player the Warriors hope for after investing the 11th pick in him.

It's a positive that Lendeborg understands and appreciate Kerr's recent history, adding extra motivation for him to be the exception and help turn around the fortunes of the franchise when it comes to their talented young players.