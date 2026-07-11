Yaxel Lendeborg may unlock Brandin Podziemski after taking Warriors mantle

Brandin Podziemski hasn't necessarily been burdened by the mantle of being the Golden State Warriors' best young player over the past two seasons, but evaluations of his performance have been dictated by the weight of expectations he and the franchise placed upon him.

Yaxel Lendeborg has now swiftly taken the mantle of the Warriors' best and most promising young player after just three very impressive summer league games. As much as that may deal a blow to Podziemski on one hand, it could also unlock the young guard into reaching a whole new level.

Yaxel Lendeborg may unlock best version of Brandin Podziemski

Podziemski roared into the league as the 19th overall pick, earning All-Rookie First Team honors after averaging nearly 27 minutes per game in Steve Kerr's rotation. He quickly became a fan-favorite, yet part of that was because there was little expectation -- he was a pick outside the lottery who entered a team with future Hall of Fame guards Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul.

His second year was where Podziemski's reputation really started to shift, largely stemming from an offseason where he declared his desire to become a future star, and where the Warriors refused to include him in a trade for Lauri Markkanen.

It was also a time where, thanks to the instant faith shown in him by Steve Kerr, Podziemski was seen as the future of the Warriors despite not being as highly valued a prospect as former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga.

In the two years since, Podziemski's scoring has jumped incrementally and his other numbers/efficiency has remained relatively stable. He hasn't been a disaster by any means, yet Podziemski's become a whipping boy because he hasn't reached expectations after his rookie season.

Brandin Podziemski may face less pressure next season

The good news for Podziemski is that with the anticipation around Lendeborg soaring and even more so amid his summer league performances, some of the focus and attention that's currently placed on the 6'4" guard could instantly disappear.

Podziemski could make significant improvements as a still only 23-year-old entering his fourth year, but the shifting lens of Warrior fans may renew his reputation without his on-court performances drastically changing. No longer does he need to be seen as the 'main guy' in a post-Stephen Curry era, particularly if Lendeborg can translate his current form to the real stuff in late October.

The issue has always been the idea that he's something more than a good role player. Lendeborg could help fans and analysts understand what Podziemski is rather than what he isn't (a star), and the quicker that happens the more he'll be appreciated.