Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors' budding tandem, have shared the court for 156 minutes so far this season. No duo on the team has played together more. The longtime Stephen Curry-Draymond Green combination comes second at 153 minutes. There is a reason coach Steve Kerr relies on them so much.

With their respective skill sets, a lot can happen when they're on the floor together. Podziemski can do a little bit of everything; Kerr has regularly dubbed him a connector who makes every lineup better. And Lendeborg possesses a Jimmy Butler-like repertoire. He can slow the game down, get fouled, and create for both himself and others. By assuming some of the on-ball creation duties, Lendeborg allows Podziemski to tap into his off-ball instincts and play the combo-guard role that best suits his strengths.

Lendeborg is helping Podziemski settle into his ideal role

Coming into the season, Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. expressed their desire for Podziemski to replicate the level of aggressiveness he showcased over the last few weeks of last season, when both Curry and Butler were unavailable with injuries. As good as Podziemski can be on the ball as a floor general, Kerr believes he's even better as a "semi-point guard", as he put it – a guard who operates both on and off the ball.

"He's amazing when he's off the ball," Kerr said after the Warriors' win over the Suns. "Manipulating the defense, running through the catch, and getting into the paint, making the right play."

Podziemski put those off-ball instincts on full display at the end of the third quarter against the Suns. With 6-foot-1 Collin Gillespie guarding Lendeborg at the top of the key, the rookie backed down the smaller guard, which forced Dillon Brooks, who was guarding Podziemski on the perimeter, to help inside. Feeling the help coming, Lendeborg kicked it out to Podziemski, who attacked Brooks' aggressive closeout and released an uncontested floater down the lane. Podziemski never had to create the initial advantage but rather capitalized on a rotating defense.

Though their net rating when together on the floor this season doesn't jump off the page – a neutral +0.8 mark – there's been evidence of what they can provide on any given night. In Golden State's first win of the season in Denver last week, the young duo took over during the infamous non-Curry minutes, fueling a couple of runs that extended the Warriors' lead with Curry on the bench. The team was a +7 with their superstar on the floor and a +13 when he sat on the bench. Podziemski and Lendeborg posted a +47.1 net rating in their 24 minutes together. Postgame, Draymond Green noted that takeover and described it as "special."

When both Curry and Green sat out the front end of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers, Podziemski and Lendeborg went for a combined 54 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists. They took turns initiating the offense and putting each other and their teammates in the best situations to succeed.

Having played alongside Butler last season, Podziemski pointed out the similarities in the way the rookie and the vet approach the game, saying that "they want the ball in kind of the same area." Podziemski added that he went back to watch some of the stuff he did with Butler to get Lendeborg the ball in matchups he likes.

A play in that Clippers game illustrated the other side of their partnership and Podziemski's familiarity with the Butler-like style of play. After De'Anthony Melton set a back screen for Lendeborg to free him up from his defender, Lendeborg ended up in the restricted area with Darius Garland on him. Podziemski noticed the mismatch and lofted a pass that only Lendeborg could catch before the defense could correct the mismatch, which led to an easy layup.

Four of Podziemski's eight assists against the Clippers were cashed in by Lendeborg, and two of Lendeborg's six ended in a Podziemski bucket. Following Golden State's win over Phoenix, Podziemski has now assisted Lendeborg 10 times, his most to any teammate. Podziemski is tied with Charles Bassey and De'Anthony Melton as one of Lendeborg's leading recipients.

Steve Kerr has already praised the Brandin Podziemski-Yaxel Lendeborg duo several times this season and pointed out how they can create advantages for each other.



In one of the example below, Lendeborg takes advantage of a mismatch and forces Brooks, who was guarding Podz on… pic.twitter.com/fKumJH2FT5 — NateOnGoldenState (@NateOnDubs) November 4, 2026

Entering his fourth NBA season, Podziemski has made communication a point of emphasis. He wants to make his teammates' lives easier by getting their spacing right and acting as a "coach on the floor," as he said. Lendeborg initiating the offense has given Podziemski more opportunities to display his floor awareness and connector skills that his coach and teammates have repeatedly lauded. As the two previous sequences showed, he can direct his teammates into the right spots, flag favorables matchups, and take advantage of the attention Lendeborg draws to cut to the basket for easy buckets. Podziemski wants his teammates to be able to "think less" when he's on the floor with them.

"He's such a unique player, we always talk about it," Curry said after Podziemski put up 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals against the Lakers. "It's sometimes it'll show up in the stat sheet like it did tonight, sometimes it's just in the plus-minus. But the way he can connect a lot of different lineups and the hustle plays he makes is stuff that helps you win games."

A clearer role has fueled Podziemski’s confidence

Playing in a clearer role has coincided with a boost in confidence for Podziemski. He mentioned an "at-easiness" born of the trust and belief his teammates and coaches have expressed in his ability to play at a high level, which has helped Podziemski fight through a couple of slow starts this season instead of dwelling on them. They want him to stay aggressive. When Podziemski passed up an open shot against the Lakers, his teammates on the bench, including Curry, immediately told him "we're not doing that again." Having the greatest shooter of all time encouraging him to shoot has empowered him to attempt as many as he can.

"He's got a lot of confidence now," Kerr said of Podziemski. "More than he's ever had, and he's playing at a really high level."

Despite his experience at the professional level, Podziemski, who will turn 24 next February, is a few months younger than Lendeborg. Still, Lendeborg has credited Podziemski with helping him deal with the outside noise, giving him positive energy, and guiding him through simple reads on the court.

"Hopefully we can grow our future together," Podziemski said.