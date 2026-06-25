This organization — the Golden State Warriors — and its devoted fans — DubNation — needed a spark, a reason for optimism after an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign. That spark might have come in the form of the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft: former Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., owner Joe Lacob, and the front office had their sights set on a few players in what is expected to be a star-studded draft class, with some comparing it to the now-iconic 2003 class. Morez Johnson Jr., Brayden Burries and Lendeborg were widely perceived as the Warriors' top targets entering Tuesday night.

So when the Dallas Mavericks selected Johnson Jr. with the No. 9 pick and the Milwaukee Bucks picked Burries with the next pick, the choice seemed obvious. Defined by his top-notch defensive abilities, his experience at the collegiate level, and his unique path to the sport's top level, 23-year-old Lendeborg was a no-brainer.

Yaxel Lendeborg's unconventional road to the NBA

Most players of Lendeborg's caliber have been five-star recruits basically since their high school days. The thing with the newest Warrior is that he appeared in only 11 varsity games as a high school senior, mainly because his grades kept him off the court.

His first real experience with organized basketball came when he was 18 years old, playing junior college basketball at Arizona Western College. Lendeborg averaged a double-double over three seasons there, led the NJCAA in rebounds in his final season with the program, and won several accolades, including the ACCAC Player of the Year award, before transferring to UAB in 2023 to play Division I basketball.

Lendeborg again put up double-double numbers over two seasons with the Blazers and set a new program record with 45 double-doubles. He became just the second Division I player to record 600 points, 400 rebounds and 150 assists in a season, joining Hall of Famer Larry Bird. Just like during his JUCO stop, he amassed numerous honors, including the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award and a First-Team All-Conference selection in his senior season.

Then came the big leap: a transfer to one of the best programs in the country. In his final season of eligibility, Lendeborg played in all 40 games, starting 39, for the Wolverines and led Michigan to its first national championship since 1989, beating UConn in the title game after a dominant 37-3 campaign.

In just over 30 minutes per game, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.5% from the field, 37.2% from three on 4.5 attempts, and 82.4% from the line. Once again, Lendeborg added a few more awards to his collection, being named Big Ten Player of the Year while earning First-Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Defensive Team, and consensus First-Team All-American honors.

At 23 years and 266 days old — making him the oldest player selected in the first round — and after six seasons of college basketball, three at the Division I level, Lendeborg finally earned the privilege of walking up those steps in Brooklyn and shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The adage "age is just a number" usually applies to very young prospects, but Lendeborg views it through a different lens.

"If you can play, you can play," he said after working out with the Warriors. "A lot of these young prospects have just been in the spotlight a little bit longer than I was, they've been playing since they were younger. Everybody's path is different and every time I get on the court, I'm gonna showcase that. So whether that's a guy that's 30 or a guy that's 18, I'm gonna go out there and show who's better."

Four core players on this year's champion New York Knicks — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and José Alvarado — spent four years in college and didn't play their first NBA game until after turning 22. But they've stuck in the league, developed into established players, and are now NBA champions. Who knows? Lendeborg might follow that path.

Plus, his new head coach — Steve Kerr — is particularly fond of experienced college players. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post and Will Richard all spent at least four seasons in college and were all given playing time in their first season in the league, despite being selected late in the second round.

Jackson-Davis, the 57th pick in the 2023 draft, averaged 16.6 minutes per game over 68 appearances during his rookie year. Post, the 52nd pick the following year, appeared in 42 games in his first season in the league. And Richard, the 56th pick in last year's draft, started 21 games and averaged 20 minutes per game for the Warriors last season.

With forwards Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both set to miss an extended period of time, Lendeborg will play early on. Heck, he could even start for this team. He already looks the part of an NBA player, and his fit with the team is easy to envision.

Yaxel Lendeborg is a ready-made fit for Golden State

Given the state of this roster — very thin on the wings, lacking defensive versatility, and lacking size — Lendeborg and his 7-foot-4 wingspan bring a little bit of everything to the table. Whether as a small forward or a small-ball five, he has the tools to fit in basically every lineup Kerr and his staff decide to put together.

Not only is he viewed as the most NBA-ready player in this talented class, but he's also regarded as one of the most versatile and switchable defenders. On the perimeter, on the interior, one through five, Lendeborg can do it all defensively. And his offense isn't too shabby either. His elite rebounding, impressive athleticism, and strong finishes at the rim make him a nightmare to slow down in transition. Just ask this Saint Louis defender.

Welcome to the Warriors Yaxel Lendeborg pic.twitter.com/hxjob8FP2G — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) June 24, 2026

With the Warriors heavily reliant on 3-pointers — they led the league last year at 43.9 threes attempted per game — and with the gravity Stephen Curry creates, Lendeborg is going to have to take and make threes.

Over his three seasons at the Division I level, his production from beyond the arc hasn't stopped improving. From 33.3% on just 36 tries in his first season to 35.7% on 70 attempts in his second, Lendeborg had his most efficient year from distance with Michigan, shooting 37.2% on 180 attempts.

Though his ball-handling duties were limited at Michigan, with a 20.5% usage rate, he turned the ball over just 1.1 times per game last season with the Wolverines. As a team last year, the Warriors ranked 28th in turnovers per game at 15.7.

When asked who he compares himself to, Lendeborg named four players.

"One is Paulo (Banchero), I always try to mimic his game. Naz Reid as well, and in a way I try to mimic some of LeBron's drives, you know how physically he is and how he uses his body, when to use it, stuff like that," he said of his NBA comparisons. "And somebody I still watch to this day, like just highlights, is Magic Johnson."

Unlike former young prospects like Jonathan Kuminga or James Wiseman, who had little to no college experience, Lendeborg fits both of the Warriors' timelines: the win-now timeline and the post-Curry-and-Green timeline.

He's been granted the unique opportunity to settle into this league with two of the winningest players of all time by his side. Often compared to Green, Lendeborg sees the similarities and is aware of the privilege of having Draymond and Steph as vets — though he hasn't always been a Curry fan.

"It's a full-circle moment for me," he said about being drafted by the Warriors. "But 2016, I'm a big Kyrie guy, so I used to hate Steph Curry. Now that I'm actually going to be able to be on the same team with him, and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot. It's going to be a honor to watch him do what he does in person, so I'm very excited."

As for Draymond, Lendeborg will try to brush aside his new teammate's Michigan State past and be a sponge all year long.

"I feel like learning from him and try to get him to be my vet would be the most crucial part for me in my development," he said of the former Defensive Player of the Year. "He's a good guy, I know he's a Michigan State guy, so I'm not really to fond of that, but I'm definitively excited to be able to meet him, speak to him in person, and learn everything I can."

Now the real work begins for Lendeborg. DubNation will still have to wait a couple more weeks and until Summer League to see him perform in his new colors. In the meantime, we can all start dreaming up best-case scenarios for a season that is expected to be challenging, to say the least.