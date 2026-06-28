Yaxel Lendeborg's Warriors intentions couldn't be clearer after bold declaration

It's taken Yaxel Lendeborg only a few days to prove himself as a Golden State Warriors player who won't hide from making big public statements, including declaring his potential as a starter for Steve Kerr during his rookie year.

Kerr's proven he won't just hand a starting role to lottery picks despite their talent, but that hasn't stopped Lendeborg from outlining his intention to play a major role for the Warriors from opening night.

Yaxel Lendeborg intends to be a potential starter for Warriors

Speaking to the media at his introductory press conference on Friday, Lendeborg didn't shy away from the idea of potentially starting given the long-term injuries to key wings Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

"But the way the team is looking right now, I’m going to have a really good chance to play, maybe even start," Lendeborg said of his potential role entering his rookie year.

Yaxel Lendeborg on his early conversations with Steve Kerr: “He doesn’t normally play rookies as much. He has a history of that. But the way the team is looking right now, I’m going to have a really good chance to play, maybe even start.” pic.twitter.com/Vm1DXhkjUO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 26, 2026

Lendeborg might be making a bold declaration, but it's also a very realistic one depending, of course, on what moves Golden State make in the next fortnight during free agency, or whether they make any major trades.

If the Warriors remain conservative in the next few weeks and bring back their main core, there's a likelihood that they'll enter next season with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis as their starting four-five combination.

That would still leave a hole at the three in Butler's absence, with Lendeborg a potential option alongside the improved Gui Santos. Lendeborg is likely more of a four at the NBA level, but he did play plenty of three at Michigan this past season next to Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara as part of a huge frontcourt combination.

Lendeborg's hopes may get thrown into chaos with LeBron signing

Lendeborg could have his eyes on a starting role right now, but things change significantly if Golden State manage to land LeBron James as a blockbuster free agency signing. James could give Lendeborg the perfect player to learn from given their size and skillsets, but it would almost assuredly mean the 23-year-old is a bench player for the majority of his rookie year.

It goes without saying that Lendeborg could be impacted positively or negatively by certain offseason moves, including the window to a starting role opening further if Green is traded after opting into his $27.6 million player option.

Even if he's not a starter, Kerr and the Warriors will need Lendeborg to play a significant role to not only assist their hopes in the absolute short-term, but also brigthen the outlook on the franchise going forward.