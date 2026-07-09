Yaxel Lendeborg makes Warriors' Jimmy Butler decision even more agonizing

Yaxel Lendeborg has already made a strong first impression at the Golden State Warriors, and so much so that he could already be making the front office's decison on veteran star Jimmy Butler all the more agonizing.

While they've publicly backed Butler ever since he suffered a devastating torn ACL in January, the Warriors still have to decide whether they're going to keep the 6x All-Star, or move him in a big trade that may also lure LeBron James in free agency.

Yaxel Lendeborg makes Jimmy Butler decision more agonizing

Lendeborg was excellent throughout his first two games in a Warrior uniform at the California Classic, showcasing his versatile skillset in averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

The 23-year-old's playmaking and shooting has been especially notable, raising optimism of his ability to play as a three at the NBA level rather than the four he's been widely projected as up until this point.

Playing at the three and doing so effectively could allow Lendeborg to take up a significant portion of Butler's minutes while he remains sidelined by injury, and may mean the front office is more comfortable holding onto the 36-year-old knowing their 11th overall pick is ready for a major role right away.

Yet on the other hand, they may also consider that if Lendeborg and Gui Santos are ready to play heavy minutes at small forward, why not trade Butler now to try and make the most of the Stephen Curry timeline?

This is how Lendeborg's early form is already creating questions for the front office, and just adds a whole extra layer to their decision-making right now as they pursue James and look at other major moves.

Warriors might trade Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis

Golden State want to keep Butler and have him return midway through next season, but they may have no other choice but to trade him if they want to make their James dream a reality in the coming days or weeks.

ESPN's Shams Charania reiterated on Wednesday that the Warriors are on the outside of the James conversation unless they can trade for Davis, with Butler's $56.8 million salary instantly needing to be included in any potential deal.

Will the Warriors ultimately prove willing to trade Butler and the necessary picks for Davis? Continued strong form from Lendeborg in summer league could help tip them over the edge into making a deal.