Young guard's career-high leads dominant Warriors out of concerning offensive slump

The Golden State Warriors' offense had flat-lined a little over recent games, but was back in full force in a dominant 148-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

After shooting less than 42% from the floor and 24% from 3-point range in the last two games, the Warriors poured in 21 threes as they dominated their Western Conference rival from the opening tip.

Following a slow 14-2 start against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Golden State made sure not to repeat the dose as they jumped out to a 19-6 lead over the Spurs in less than five minutes.

Brandin Podziemski had a career high in threes on Sunday

By game's end Kevon Looney even got into the act with his first three of the season in the final minutes, but it was Brandin Podziemski who led the way in that department with a career-high seven triples on only nine attempts in the 42-point blowout win.

Podziemski fell two points short of his scoring career-high, yet still led the Warriors with 27 points in 27 minutes while also tallying six rebounds and five assists in a strong all-round display. The 22-year-old wasn't the only young player to regain his shooting stroke, with Moses Moody going for 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski setting a new career-high in threes



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/1eWUShby1H — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2025

The nature of the blowout victory meant Golden State had eight players score at least eight points, while no Warrior had to play more than 27 minutes in what could prove a crucial aspect given the tough schedule to come to close out the season.

Star duo Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were hardly needed against the young Spurs, with the pair combining for just 15 shot attempts in which they went each went for 13 points. Butler did have eight assists and four steals, while fellow veteran Draymond Green played only 21 minutes but did tally 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

It was a near-perfect outing for Golden State, with the only concern coming as Jonathan Kuminga seemingly re-aggravated his ankle injury after a big fall in the second-quarter. The talented forward left for the locker room and didn't return, playing only seven minutes in which he scored four points.

The Warriors have now moved up to the sixth-seed again in the Western Conference after the L.A. Clippers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier on Sunday. Golden State are now four games through their six-game road-trip, with a huge matchup ahead against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.