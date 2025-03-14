Young Warriors teammates help Stephen Curry reach historic 3-point mark

Superstar guard Stephen Curry has added another remarkable achievement to his résumé, with the 2x MVP officially hitting his 4,000th career 3-pointer during the third-quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday night.

Curry made his 3,999th career triple from a beautiful drive and kick from the returning Jonathan Kuminga in the first-quarter, but had to wait until the third period to reach the 4,000 mark. On a slightly broken play, Curry was found by another young teammate in Moses Moody, before pump-faking on Trey Lyles and burying the side-step wing three.

It doesn't seem that long ago that Curry made history by surpassing Ray Allen in a historic night at Madison Square Garden in December 2021. Curry's 2,973rd career three -- assisted by now former teammate Andrew Wiggins -- made him the league's leading 3-point shooter of all-time.

The fact the near 37-year-old has since made over 1000 more threes just goes to show the gap between the greatest shooter of all-time and everyone else in NBA history. Former MVP James Harden passed Allen for the second-most threes of all-time in November, but the 35-year-old still sits nearly 900 threes behind Curry.

4⃣, 0⃣0⃣0⃣ CAREER THREES for Stephen Curry 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lkU7EqfSii — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2025

Damian Lillard is currently fourth in all-time rankings but is over 1,200 made threes behind Curry, while long-time splash brother Klay Thompson ranks fifth with 2,667 career made triples, most of which came with the Warriors.

Given it's taken just over three years for Curry to go from 3,000 to 4,000, it's not unforeseeable to see him remarkably reach 5,000 career 3-pointers. The 11x All-Star is contracted with Golden State for another two seasons, but did tell 95.7 The Game on Wednesday that "I’d like to outplay that, for sure.”



There might be another 3-point battle that Curry has his eye on in the short-term, with a three-way contest for who will lead the league in most threes this season. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards currently leads the way with 262 made triples, while Malik Beasley is a surprise second name on the list just one behind the former number one overall pick.

Curry is within touching distance just nine behind after his 4,000th career three, having played eight games less than Edwards and 11 less than Beasley. For now Curry can bask in another NBA record as he continues to press further with an historic mark that may never be matched.