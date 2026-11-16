FanSided has launched a new app that lets Golden State Warriors fans follow all of Blue Man Hoop's coverage. From the latest injury updates on Stephen Curry to Yaxel Lendeborg's Rookie of the Year chase, it will all be there. Blue Man Hoop readers can find all the Warriors coverage in the new FanSided app, free on iPhone and Android.

Fans can still read Blue Man Hoop's coverage on the website, but the FanSided app lets them follow all their teams in one place. This coverage is by fans for fans. Readers will still get all the opinions and analysis they've come to love on the Warriors and so much more. No matter your fandom, we've got you covered.

Your Warriors coverage, in a feed you build

In the new FanSided app, readers choose from more than 600 teams, leagues, events and topics across sports and entertainment. Their selections come together in a personalized feed, drawing coverage from across FanSided’s network.

The feed brings together writers who are embedded in their fandoms. There will be all the strong opinions and analysis fans love on Blue Man Hoop across hundreds of topics. Now, Warriors fans can read about their favorite NFL and MLB teams all in one place, while getting all the Dubs' content they desire.

Peter O'Keefe will keep bringing the hard-hitting opinions on the new app. Warriors fans will be the smartest fans in their group chat if they download it.

Golden State Warriors | FanSided

Take Blue Man Hoop into the game

The Warriors hub features the Blue Man Hoop logo and gives readers a familiar home for coverage. Fans can get live scores, standings, and box scores, including team stats and top performers, right in the app.

This is a fantastic place to check the score, scout an opponent, or see who played well before diving into some postgame analysis. Warriors fans can find all the information they need in one place.

Select your alerts and add to your routine

Readers can choose alerts for the teams they follow and mute individual topics. There are also features to search for teams, games, and stories that fans want to read. It is easy to go from reading about the Warriors to your favorite teams across sports.

Blue Man Hoop readers will want to keep the alerts on for Warriors. They will get regular updates on what is going on with the team and everything they need to know.

How to get the new FanSided app

The FanSided app is free on iPhone and Android. Download it, choose Warriors and add the other teams and interests you follow to build your feed.

You can use the app without an account. Create a free account in the app before Dec. 31 to receive the limited-edition Founding Fan badge on your profile, which unlocks future perks.

Download the new FanSided app and follow the Warriors.