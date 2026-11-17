New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi has vindicated the Golden State Warriors' trade interest with a dominant rebounding display during the teams' matchup at Smoothie King Center on Monday night.

Missi not only took advantage of the Warriors' offensive struggles to inhale rebounds on the defensive end, but he was also a force on the offensive glass to help his team to a much needed 115-94 victory.

Yves Missi vindicates Warriors' trade interest on Monday

Missi has been in trade rumors at various points over the past 12 months, with interest from Golden State emerging late last month as they look to solidify their center rotation and find a Kristaps Porzingis deal in the coming weeks.

The 22-year-old had only six points on Monday, but his presence was felt with 14 rebounds of which seven came on the offensive glass. He also had three steals and a block, finishing as a +15 in only 23 minutes.

Missi had been unavailable during the Warriors' 51-point demolition over the Pelicans at Chase Center a week earlier, and there's no doubt the young big man made a difference as the visitors dared not enter the paint early in the game.

Golden State wound up shooting just 33% from the floor and got absolutely no production from their own big men, reiterating the need for an upgrade after Porzingis stepped away from the team for health reasons before training camp even begun.

Yves Missi's performance suggests he'd be upgrade from Charles Bassey

Monday's game was just Missi's second one back from a nine-game absence due to a knee issue. In the meantime, Charles Bassey's impact during Golden State's eight-game winning streak leant itself to the idea that Missi wouldn't necessarily be the kind of center upgrade the Warriors need.

Missi's performance on Monday seemingly dismissed that idea, particularly given he often monstered Bassey who Steve Kerr and the coaching staff went to as a starter, albeit unsucessfully, to open the second half.

Bassey finished without a single rebound in his 16 minutes, finishing with just four points, one block and as a -5 in the 21-point loss. Veteran center Al Horford went scoreless and was a -17 in his 14 minutes, having started the game to try and curtail the influence of Missi and Zion Williamson.

Missi was clearly the best big man on the floor on Monday night, and with still one year remaining on his rookie contract, you can see why the Warriors are interested if the Pelicans make him available.