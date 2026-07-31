Zach LaVine buyout could hand Warriors dream offseason lifeline

An offseason of inactivity is leading to significant criticism directed towards the Golden State Warriors, but there’s still two months until training camp and three roster spots in which the franchise can do something meaningful.

The market is starting to look dry a month into free agent, but the potential addition of Zach LaVine could rejuvenate things and help completely save an otherwise underwhelming Warriors' offseason

Zach LaVine buyout could save Warriors’ offseason

LaVine unsurprisingly opted into his $49.1 million player option prior to free agency, but his future suddenly remains uncertain after a major update from Sacramento Kings insider James Ham.

“They've been honest with [Zach LaVine] & said; Look, all bets are off if you opt in...We as a franchise have to make a business decision w/ regards to you—& if he's going to get bought out it should happen now. Because after this it's not advantageous to anybody.” @James_HamNBA https://t.co/iZgEHeYvwq pic.twitter.com/7DSZ1Tykt4 — Dru (@dru_star) July 30, 2026

Ham’s report on the Kings’ feelings about LaVine have led to speculation that the two-time All-Star could be bought out by the franchise even before the start of next season. Sacramento have already waived-and-stretched veteran DeMar DeRozan earlier in the offseason, proving their desire to move on from a core that ultimately took them nowhere in the Western Conference.

If LaVine suddenly hit free agency, he could be a dream lifeline for the Warriors who are in desperate need of some offensive support for Stephen Curry while six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler remains sidelined by injury.

LaVine’s current contract might be viewed as one of the worst in the league, making a trade practically impossible for the Kings without giving up assets - which a rebuilding team is not going to do. However, LaVine on a more tolerable number as a one-year prove it deal to rehabilitate his value could be incredibly valuable.

The high-flying wing is still only 31-years-old and averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season on 47.9% shooting from the floor and 39% from 3-point range. LaVine averages 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for his career, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Warriors would still struggle to lure Zach LaVine if he hit free agency

As a bought out player the Warriors would have to get under the first apron to have a chance at LaVine, meaning they’d have to dump Moses Moody’s contract and perhaps more to offer more than the minimum. Golden State were willing to do that for LeBron James but not Rui Hachimura or another free agency target - would LaVine be enough for them to consider such a bold move? It’s debatable.

The other big issue is actually enticing LaVine to join the Warriors over another rival team. Golden State could offer a primary offensive role at least until Butler returns, but LaVine could easily opt for a team further in contention to prove he can have an impact on winning in the playoffs.

LaVine’s future over the next two months is at least worth monitoring from a Warrior perspective, and may be why the franchise has not rushed into other free agent signings outside of bringing back Draymond Green after LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday.