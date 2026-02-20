Zach Lowe interestingly questions Jonathan Kuminga’s standing with the Hawks

On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the host said he believes the Hawks traded for Jonathan Kuminga "less for his fit and more as a flier/'can we flip him again with the team option we have this summer'?" The former Golden State Warriors forward is reportedly enjoying his time in Atlanta thus far, but there is a chance he may not hang around for long.

Lowe said Kuminga will be a "strange fit" with All-Star Jalen Johnson because they're "similarly positioned." He said the same for Kuminga and Dyson Daniels, who Lowe called "a complete zero as a shooter." Daniels is shooting 13% from three this season, so that's accurate.

Lowe wonders if Hawks will try to trade Jonathan Kuminga this summer

How Kuminga will mesh with his new teammates on the court is still unknown, as the forward is still recovering from the left knee injury he suffered in January. A couple of days ago, the Hawks said he'd be re-evaluated in a week.

If he is able to return, then, and that may not be the case, there will be about six weeks left until the end of the regular season. Atlanta isn't vying for a top playoff spot, but could be in the play-in tournament, which would extend its season by at least one game more, maybe two if it finishes as the No. 7 or No. 8 seed.

In other words, there won't be much time for Atlanta to decide on what to do with Kuminga, as Lowe pointed out, he has a $24.3 million team option for next season.

The Hawks traded for the forward, knowing he was injured, so there could be more truth than you think behind what Lowe said. Maybe the plan is to pick up his option and see what it can get in return for him. Or maybe the plan is to see if he can be a replacement for 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Perhaps it's a mix of both.

Warriors fans no longer have a reason to be invested in Kuminga's future, wondering whether he'll stay or go. While that's a relief, it doesn't mean they're no longer rooting for him, although it'd sting Golden State to see him thrive elsewhere. Hopefully, things will work out for him in Atlanta, but if he is on the move again this offseason, it will be to a situation where he's a good fit.