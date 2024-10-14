2 Studs and 2 Duds from Warriors Preseason Victory vs. Pistons
Duds
1. Quinten Post
It's incredibly harsh to put a rookie big man in this section, particularly when he's only playing spot minutes at the end of games. But the facts are that Quinten Post stated on media day that he wanted to crack the rotation this season, and the early indications don't exactly scream that as a major possibility.
The 52nd overall pick did knock down his first three as a Warrior in six second-half minutes, but he also missed his second, air-balled his third, then missed a turnaround mid-range jump-shot. Post finished with three points on 1-of-4 shooting, had one rebound, and committed two fouls and two turnovers.
The seven-footer's combination of size, shooting and college experience had some fans (including this one) dreaming that he could have an impact for a Golden State team desperately in need of a stretch big. Unfortunately that looks a fair way off when it comes to Post's early preseason returns.
2. Jonathan Kuminga
Hear me out. Jonathan Kuminga's jump-shooting development has been one of the biggest positives in preseason to date, and far outweighs the concerns currently in his game. After shooting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc on Sunday, the fourth-year forward is now 10-of-16 over his last three games and is looking confident and comfortable in letting it fly from deep.
That's not to say that other areas of Kuminga's game weren't disapointing against the Pistons. The 22-year-old didn't particularly showcase his size or athleticism in any meaningful way -- he rarely got to the rim in finishing 1-of-4 from inside the arc, grabbed just two rebounds in 23 minutes, got beaten a few times on defense, and was one of only two Warriors in the regular rotation to finish with a negative plus-minus (-4).
Again, the improved jump-shot is huge for Kuminga and the Warriors, but it's not going to be something he should be relying upon. It wasn't a dud performance necessarily, yet we would have liked to see more than just the three-point shooting. The signs are certainly there, yet the former seventh overall pick still has a fair way to go to be the consistent and complete star he aspires to be.