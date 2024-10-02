Warriors rookie hoping to create another huge problem for Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will already have plenty of rotation headaches heading into this season, let alone if someone unexpected puts their hand up throughout training camp and preseason.
Yet despite being drafted in the late second-round of the 2024 NBA Draft, causing more lineup questions for Kerr is just what Warriors rookie Quinten Post hopes to do during his rookie season.
Warriors rookie Quinten Post has outlined his major goal for this season
Speaking to reporters at media day on Monday, Post outlined that "cracking the rotation" is his main goal for this season. While that may appear unlikely given his draft positioning and the fact he was only signed to a two-way contract last week, Post has reason to believe his goal could come to fruition.
At 24-years-old and following five years of college basketball, Post isn't your typical rookie when it comes to experience. He only has to look at teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis to draw inspiration as an older, more mature center drafted in the 50's that had significant impact during his rookie season.
While Golden State may have depth that's likely to leave plenty of decisions for Kerr, they aren't exactly deep in terms of big men specifically. Post is the third genuine center behind Jackson-Davis and veteran Kevon Looney, while forwards Draymond Green and even Kyle Anderson are expected to see time at the five as small-ball options.
However, none of the other four stand at Post's seven-foot height, and nor do they shoot the ball in a way the showcased during his past two seasons at the Boston College Eagles. Post drilled 42.6% and 43.1% from three-point range in his final two collegiate years, with his pre-draft profile having drawn comparisons to Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.
It's no secret that Golden State are trying to get more shooting from the center position, something that could open up different combinations for Kerr in a front court that otherwise lacks spacing right now.
Both Jackson-Davis and Looney were asked about their shooting on media day, particularly the latter who revealed he's got up 400-500 threes every day during the offseason in an attempt to rejuvenate his game a decade into his career.
Post is still likely to find shooting far more natural, having looked comfortable during his short Summer League stint that was impacted by injury. Combine the shooting with the size and you have a unique player on the Warriors roster, potentially opening a legitimate pathway for a rotation role just as Post defined on Monday.