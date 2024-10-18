2 Unlucky Warriors who should fall victim to rotation squeeze vs. Lakers
Ahead of their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Golden State Warriors are in an incredibly fortunate position when it comes to health and player availability.
Injuries continue to occur across the league during preseason, including the indefinite absence of Kawhi Leonard and a 5-6 week injury to Isaiah Hartenstein that were both announced on Thursday. The Warriors have thus far avoided the injury curse (touch wood), with Steve Kerr confirming (per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports) that guard duo Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton both practiced fully on Thursday after missing Tuesday's win over the Lakers.
Steve Kerr will have to cut the Warriors rotation on Friday
Golden State are expected to have a full complement of players available for Friday's game in what presents as a full dress rehearsal ahead of next week's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
After a lengthy training camp and preseason, it's now decision time for Kerr who has to determine what his starting lineup looks like, and who will miss out on the rotation altogether. The head coach has reiterated that the Warriors have 13 rotation players, leaving a tough choice on the unlucky players to be left out of the mix.
It's entirely possible that Kerr still goes to an 11-man rotation on Friday and to start the regular season, particularly if Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis start together which would leave Kevon Looney as the lone backup big man. If that's the case, let's look at the two players who could miss out:
1. Gary Payton II
Seeing Gary Payton II healthy and available has been a major positive, but the defensive-minded guard probably hasn't done enough to earn consistent rotation minutes compared to what some others have produced in preseason.
Payton had 10 points and five rebounds on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting against the Lakers on Tuesday, finishing as a +13 in his 15 minutes of action. Yet even despite that performance, it's tough to see the 31-year-old playing over Podziemski, Melton, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody who could all be coming off the bench themselves.
2. Lindy Waters III
Few Golden State players have impressed as much as Lindy Waters III in preseason, having started with five threes and a crazy buzzer-beating game-winner against the L.A Clippers nearly two weeks ago.
The 27-year-old is shooting 47.8% from three point range in preseason, is third in total rebounds on the team, and is third in total plus-minus. They're numbers that suggest Waters should get rotation opportunities, but just like Payton, it's tough to see him surpassing the other shooting guard/small forwards off the bench.