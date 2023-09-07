7 Worst Golden State Warriors moves of the Bob Myers era
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors lost the architect of their dynasty this summer when Bob Myers let his contract expire. He joined the franchise as assistant general manager in 2011 and became their lead executive one year later. The Dubs had made the playoffs just once in 17 years before the long-time agent took over. Since then, they have made ten postseason appearances, including the Play-In Tournament in 2021, and won four championships in 11 years.
Myers was responsible for hiring Steve Kerr, drafting Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and bringing Kevin Durant to the Bay Area. He was arguably the best lead executive in the league over the last decade. Golden State did not want to see him leave, but Myers was ready for a new challenge. He is heading to ESPN NBA Countdown for the upcoming season.
Myers created a dynasty, but it was not without mistakes. Multiple regrettable draft selections kept the two timeline plan from working, and the two-time Executive of the Year wishes he had a few do-overs.
7. Drafting Damian Jones over Brogdon
The draft is an inexact science. It is difficult to project which players will be the best in the NBA and gets harder with each selection. The Warriors were in the finals for the second straight year in 2016 and had the final pick in the first round. They drafted Kevon Looney one year earlier, but a rough rookie season forced Golden State and Bob Myers to take another shot at drafting a center.
It took Looney some time, but the Warriors should have trusted Myers, especially after he selected Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes in his first draft. The Dubs had zero picks in 2013 and 2014, so it was tough to judge.
Ultimately, the Warriors selected Damian Jones, who is still in the league, over Malcolm Brogdon, Ivica Zubac, and Georges Niang. If they were set on a center, Zubac has been primarily a starting center for the last four years as Jones has averaged 15.1 minutes per game. The 6’11 big man lasted just three years with the Golden State Warriors and was a regrettable pick.
Malcolm Brogdon won Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was just named Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. He was the best player still on the board, and Bob Myers wishes he could get a do-over.