2x All-Star reignites Warriors trade rejection with blistering preseason performance
After the Golden State Warriors moved to a 3-0 preseason record on Friday, it was Zach LaVine who emerged as the storyline from the NBA's preseason action on Saturday.
After being bandied in trade speculation all offseason, LaVine showcased what rival teams could be missing out on with a blistering performance in the Chicago Bulls 124-121 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at United Center.
LaVine had 28 points in 22 minutes, while adding four assists and two steals in the three-point loss. Most notably the 2x All-Star was a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range, 9-of-12 from the field overall, and was a +17 on the night.
The Warriors rejected a trade from the Bulls for Zach LaVine
Following an injury-ravaged season that saw him limited to 25 games and none after January 18, Saturday's performance was a reminder of LaVine's talent as a career 20-point per game scorer on over 38% from three-point range.
It also provided a reminder of the Warriors decision to reject an offer from the Bulls that would have seen them acquire the 29-year-old prior to free agency in July. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Chicago offered a trade centered around LaVine for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins.
Golden State rejected the move, then swiftly waived Paul's non-guaranteed contract which allowed him to join the San Antonio Spurs in free agency. In fairness to the Warriors, they weren't the only team to have little interest in LaVine despite his overwhelming talent.
The 6'5" guard has three years and nearly $140 million left on a contract that's been viewed as one of the worst in the league given his injury history. While trading for LaVine could have given Golden State a second star to pair with Stephen Curry, it would have likely taken a commitment to be above the first (maybe second) tax apron for multiple more years. The front office was willing to do that for 9x All-Star Paul George, but evidently not for LaVine.
Instead of trading for the Bulls guard, the Warriors used their new-found financial flexibility to sign De'Anthony Melton in free agency, as well as acquire Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in a six-team sign-and-trade.
Whether that proves the right decision will only be known in the fullness of time, but at the very least LaVine's performance on Saturday (albeit a preseason one) could be the start of re-establishing his trade value to potential suitors prior to February's mid-season deadline.