2x MVP becoming trade candidate could be terrifying development for Warriors
Many Golden State Warriors fans dream of their team pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry, and while that's still a long way from possibility, it is edging closer given how the Milwaukee Bucks have started this season.
Antetokounmpo's future is becoming a storyline with the Bucks having started the season 1-5, including a 114-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday after holding a double-digit deficit. That's off the back of just one playoff series victory in the last three years, with back-to-back first-round exits in the last two.
Giannis Antetokounmpo becoming available could be scary for the Warriors
Bill Reiter of CBS Sports certainly put the idea of an Antetokounmpo trade on the agenda in recent days, with one executive even telling him that a move could be made before the February 6 mid-season deadline.
The 2x MVP has long been viewed as the dream trade target for Golden State, and after trying but failing to manufacture deals for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, they've retained the majority of their assets to make a run at Antetokounmpo if he asks out.
NBA insider Marc Stein officially linked the Warriors to Antetokounmpo in a report on Sunday, with the Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets also floated as part of the four teams that could be primed to pursue the 8x All-Star.
Do the Warriors even want the Bucks superstar to become available though? The obvious answer is yes in the hope they could acquire Antetokounmpo and therefore create a deadly and tantalizing pair of he and Curry.
Yet the chances of them acquiring the 29-year-old is remote even if does become available. Every other team in the league would likely have interest in Antetokounmpo, and realistically a handful of teams could outbid Golden State with better trade packages.
One of those is the Oklahoma City Thunder -- a team who already topped the Western Conference as the first-seed last season, and who are now favorites to make their first Finals appearance since 2012.
Imagine Antetokounmpo alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren? It's certainly possible given the treasure trove of assets Sam Presti has compiled over recent years. If not the Thunder, what about Antetokounmpo alongside Victor Wembanyama at the San Antonio Spurs? That's just as terrifying a thought, particularly for those teams in the West most of whom would be perilous to stop such a duo in the coming years.
As Stein alluded to in his report, Golden State would likely have to rely on Antetokounmpo putting them on a short-list of preferred destinations, and that Milwaukee would be willing to accomodate that rather than simply look for the best possible offer.
For Warrior fans who hope Antetokounmpo becomes available, be careful what you wish for. It could simply strengthen a conference rival to the point where you can't possibly compete, which is a far from ideal situation for the franchise in Curry's final prime years.