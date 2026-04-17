The Golden State Warriors have to do it all over again. That's the cruel reality a 10th seed must endure: it needs two wins to book a playoff berth, not just one. That first victory was as encouraging as it gets, though. The Warriors overcame multiple double-digit deficits and, led by their veterans, eventually edged the ninth-seeded Clippers 126-124. Now another test awaits them: Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun.

Golden State — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green more specifically — have a long history with Brooks. From his dirty play on Gary Payton II in the second round of the 2022 playoffs to another animated first-round series last season to numerous altercations along the way, another clash is expected. When asked what motivated him most, Brooks did not beat around the bush, to say the least:

"Steph and Draymond, that's it. And Steve Kerr."

The Warriors should use that first win as a clear blueprint against an overachieving Suns team that blew an eight-point lead with under four minutes to go in its first chance to clinch a playoff berth against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Let's go over what figure to be the keys to the game.

Winning the battle from deep

It’s been a talking point throughout the season. The Warriors have the potential to be a legit team, if they make shots. Their records when outshooting and being outshot from beyond the arc are pretty telling. Golden State went 33-26 (56% win rate) when hitting more threes than its opponents and a meager 3-16 (16% win rate) when losing that battle.

I have two pieces of good news and one piece of bad news for you. Let’s start with the good: the greatest shooter of all time appears to be in a groove, and the Warriors knocked down 19 of their 41 attempts (46.3%) against the Clippers on Wednesday. The bad news? The Suns are one of the best teams in the league at defending the three. They finished the season fourth in fewest threes allowed at 12.1 per game and boasted the second-lowest opponent percentage (34.7).

But being aggressive on the perimeter comes at a price. Phoenix also allows an above-average number of offensive rebounds, 11.8 per game. If the shots don’t fall early, the Warriors need to capitalize on that.

The “others” could make the difference

Steph Curry is going to make his presence felt, whether his shots drop or not. His gravity in itself is enough to give Golden State an edge. And if his 27-game-long injury had one upside, it was that it allowed players like Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski, and De’Anthony Melton to grow. They’ve developed into more confident, more aggressive scorers while sharpening their playmaking abilities, and those high-stakes games should serve as a reward for that growth.

The bench has been solid all year, ranking third in points per game at 45. But the postseason is different. The rotation tightens. Against the Clippers, Steve Kerr went with just eight players and five of them finished in double-figures. The Suns relied more on their starters during the regular season, with their bench chipping in just 34 points per game.

While the headlines are on Curry, Draymond, Booker, or Brooks, it’s the “others” who will probably tilt this game. If Gui Santos, Kristaps Porziņģis, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II can find a way to leave their mark on the game, the Warriors will be well-positioned to punch that elusive playoff ticket.

The Warriors have been here before

Their experience might just be the Warriors’ biggest asset. They know these types of do-or-die games. They’ve experienced every scenario imaginable, including the one they found themselves in in Los Angeles two days ago.

The eight-man rotation Kerr deployed against the Clippers has played in a combined 633 playoff games, including 521 from its three veterans. On the other side, four of Phoenix’s rotation players have never appeared in a playoff game, and only two — Devin Booker and Royce O’Neale — have appeared in more than 30.

That championship pedigree showed in the deciding minutes on Wednesday night. Whether it was Al Horford hitting four straight threes in the fourth after starting 0-for-3, Steph Curry going on one of his signature flurries, or Draymond Green completely shutting down Kawhi Leonard in the fourth, when chaos breaks loose, the Warriors know they can count on their old hands.

A win gives them a shot at the defending champions. A loss sends them back to the Bay Area. Facing elimination for the second time in three days, the Warriors will once again try to raise their season from the ashes. Phoenix may just be the perfect place to do so.