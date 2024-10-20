3 Lessons learned after completion of impressive Warriors preseason
Preseason couldn't have been much more positive for the Golden State Warriors, having completed an unbeaten 6-0 record with a monstrous 58-point victory over the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
The Warriors did most of their damage without superstar guard Stephen Curry. The 2x MVP played just 73 minutes across the course of the preseason, with Curry also a team-worst -18 while he was on the floor.
Three lessons learned during the Warriors preseason
That opened up plenty of opportunities for other players who well and truly took advantage. Whether it was the offseason additions, the veteran players or the young talent, there were plenty of reasons for optimism across the Golden State roster.
Let's take a look at three major lessons learned from the preseason as the Warriors now prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their regular season opener on Wednesday.
1. The youth is ready
There were major question marks on Golden State's young quartet entering the preseason, and they were pretty much all answered emphatically across the six games.
Could Jonathan Kuminga prove himself capable of playing small forward? Well the former seventh overall pick showcased his improved jump-shot in drilling 44% from three-point range, and now appears set to start at the three come opening night.
Could fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody make his case for a consistent rotation role? While that may remain up in the air, the 22-year-old couldn't have done much more in leading the team in scoring and shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.
If there were any concerns on Brandin Podziemski's ability to be the Warriors' backup point guard, they were eased in a preseason campaign that saw the 21-year-old lead the team in assists and rank third in plus-minus.
Trayce Jackson-Davis also solidified his position as the team's starting center to enter the regular season, with the second-year big man averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 21.2 minutes per game.
2. The Warriors depth is going to cause Steve Kerr serious headaches
Moody was arguably the most impressive Golden State player across the course of the preseason, and even then his role is undetermined heading into the regular season. Kerr has 13 players who pushed their case for rotation minutes in preseason, and there's no simple way to cut that to 10 come Wednesday and beyond.
3. The Warriors will double-down on three-point shooting
Despite the departure of veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, the Warriors are set to dive further into the three-point shot this season. Kerr had already forecast that during training camp, but it certainly came to fruition in preseason.
Golden State ranked eighth in three-point attempts and first in three-point percentage, with those numbers coming despite Curry playing limited minutes and shooting just 28% from beyond the arc. The Warriors were fifth in offensive rating during preseason, suggesting they could be well above average on that end of the floor despite the absence of a second genuine star.