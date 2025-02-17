The NBA trade deadline has passed and the Warriors finally made a big move. The Jimmy Butler trade cost the Warriors some depth, and they will need to find a way to fill some of their roster gaps.

They will reportedly sign Kevin Knox to a 10-day contract as one of their first moves. They should however keep a sharp eye on the NBA buyout market. There are multiple players that could be bought out by their current teams that could be extremely helpful to the Warriors playoff push. Not all of these players will get bought out, but if they are, these are three the Warriors should sign if they become available.

3 Potential buyout candidates for the Warriors

Not all of these players will get bought out, but if they are, these are three the Warriors should sign if they become available:

1. Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher would be a perfect fit for the Warriors. He is a lengthy forward/big with the ability to shoot and defend. Boucher is averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds on 36.5% shooting from three this season.

The Warriors could use him as a stretch big man, or even as a forward next to players like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. The Warriors probably could have attempted to deal for Boucher during the trade deadline but opted for standing pat after the Jimmy Butler trade. By getting Boucher the Warriors could get some more size and shooting on the roster while keeping a defensive focus.

There's no word of a buyout for Boucher according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, but Golden State should be keeping an eye out if that changes in the coming days.

2. Marcus Smart

This would be a fun one. Marcus Smart has another year on his contract, making him far less likely as a buyout candidate, but he doesn’t really fit with the timeline of his new team in the Washington Wizards.

Smart would be an awesome addition to the Dubs if the Wizards decide to part ways with him via buyout. He has toughness, defensive skills, and can be a ball handler for the second unit. Could he, Draymond, and Jimmy all get along? That’s another story. Having another veteran with extensive playoff experience could be huge for the Warriors late season push.

3. Seth Curry

It may finally be time to have Splash Brothers by blood on the same team. Seth Curry is still an elite shooter and is a prime candidate to be bought out by the Hornets. Curry is averaging 6.0 points in 14.3 minutes a game this season while shooting an impressive 47.2% from three.

While his brother Steph has been shooting below 40% this season, the Warriors could definitely use a little help with behind the arc efficiency. If Coach Kerr insists on playing someone like Buddy Hield to space the floor, having someone like Seth in his place to actual make some threes would be a huge upgrade.