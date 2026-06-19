After it’s been reported that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green plans to opt into his deal for the 2026-27 season, there has been immediate speculation about using him as a trade piece.

Since Green is set to make some $27 million he would make sense as a salary match piece in a potential deal for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, or more likely another similar tier salary player like New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

Green has remained adamant that he wants to stay with the Warriors. It would feel almost wrong to see him in another team’s uniform, but if the Warriors have a deal on the table then they might pull the trigger.

3 teams Draymond Green would actually want to play for

But what if it was entirely up to Green? If he could choose where he was traded where would he want to go? Let’s look at the three teams he’d likely want to play for other than the Warriors if it was up to him.

Los Angeles Lakers

This would assume that LeBron James remains with the Lakers which is where the wind seems to be blowing on that front, even if there are still rumors linking the superstar forward to the Warriors.

But Green and James are close and would probably love to team up if they could. While the Lakers are not one of the top teams in the Western Conference, they are still competitive and are likely to continue being a playoff team moving forward.

Plus, Green loves attention so he’d love the high profile that would come with one of the biggest teams in the NBA. Green also has a home in LA, making it convenient for him on that front.

Detroit Pistons

Green is a Michigan native and played his college ball at Michigan State. He probably wouldn’t mind a homecoming to play for his hometown team, especially since the Pistons proved they are no longer a laughingstock last season.

Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and even though they were bounced in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, they could still be a force going forward and Green could play a veteran and mentor-like role on the team.

Los Angeles Clippers

While Green wouldn’t get to play with LeBron, going to the Clippers would have the same convenience as playing for the Lakers, and he’d still be on a solid veteran team with Kawhi Leonard which would be an ideal situation and that allows him to stay relevant.

We’ll see if the Warriors do end up moving on from Green. If they do he’d probably go to the Bucks or Pelicans, but if Green could make the trade himself he’d probably want to go to one of these three teams.