The Golden State Warriors seem to have an absolute steal on their hands in shooting guard Will Richard. He just had a breakout 30-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, even though it ultimately came in a 121-116 defeat.

Richard made 10 of his 15 field-goal attempts and made five of his eight three-point attempts while also recording three assists on the night. Arguably the most impressive part of Richard's night was not what he did on the floor, but what he said after the game when he stated that his 30-point night didn't really matter to him because the team lost the game.

3 Warriors on the hot seat after hot start from Will Richard

That sort of selflessness and maturity really stands out when it comes from a rookie player. The 22-year-old's stunning performance and impressive start to the season has put teammates on notice, including three who are now on the hot seat.

1. Brandin Podziemski

The Warriors have seen some inconsistent play so far this season from Brandin Podziemski, having got off to a rough start early yet seemingly righting the ship, though there are still made mistakes here and there that he has to clean up.

Podziemski will remain a key rotation player and occasional starter for now, but there could come a time where Golden State need to find more minutes for Richard and where those of the third-year guard reduces as a result.

2. Gary Payton II

While Gary Payton has been a solid role player for the Warriors over a number of years, he has seen his production drop so far this season. His playing time has already gone down and if Richard continues this upward trajectory, then he may see his playing time fall further and further in favor of the rookie out of the University of Florida.

3. Buddy Hield

Warriors fans love Buddy Hield when he is hitting big shots and getting hot from beyond the arc, but conversely when he goes cold offensively, he doesn't bring much to the table beyond some playful banter with Jimmy Butler.

He has seen his minutes and points per game go down from last season, and despite being a veteran head coach Steve Kerr has already proved on Wednesday that he won't hesitate to go with Richard over Hield if the production warrants it.

It is early in the season and it is easy to overreact to one big game from a rookie, but Richard could really challenge these players for playing time if he builds off his breakout performance going forward.