The Golden State Warriors likely aren’t destined for the NBA Finals this season, but they still have a lot to play for in the last few months of the season. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are playing for pride and they know that if they make it into the playoffs, they could be a less than ideal opponent even against a more talented team.

3 Warriors players with something to prove the rest of this season

The younger players still have a lot to play for, especially as they try to prove that they belong on the roster going forward. Let’s look at the three Warriors with the most to prove the rest of this season.

1. Brandin Podziemski

The young guard did not set himself up for success with some comments he made prior to the season that irked Warriors fans. The third-year guard has still been pretty solid, albeit inconsistent, this campaign as his numbers have improved slightly each year he’s been in the league.

He’s not on pace to be better than Curry, but he's proving to be a decent role player for the squad. Still, in these final months he has to finish strong if he wants to prove that he can help the team contend next season.

The Warriors were hoping for a big step forward from Podziemski. They haven't got that at this stage, but if he shows genuine improvement in these final months, the team will feel a lot better about his progression.

2. Quinten Post

Post has been a starter at points this season, but has since seen his playing time fluctuate a lot more in recent weeks. The final months give him a chance to show the best version of himself again, especially before hitting restricted free agency.

Post's numbers are down a bit from his rookie campaign and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis figures to cut into his playing time. That means whatever opportunities he does get, the 25-year-old will have to take full advantage of.

3. Pat Spencer

It may seem like Pat Spencer has nothing left to prove after this season has mostly been his coming out party. Yet, a solid finish could ensure that Golden State bring him back on a new deal next season.

The guy plays hard and is fiery. His teammates love what he brings to the table and head coach Steve Kerr has sung his praises as well. Spencer has already got himself a standard contract, and now he can make sure he never has to be a two-way player again with a strong finish to the season.