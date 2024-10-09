4 Golden State Warriors who were wrongly ignored in NBA GM survey
The NBA general manager survey dropped on Tuesday, offering very little for the Golden State Warriors who failed to feature in many of the 50 questions posed.
The Warriors didn't receive the most votes in any of team-related questions, with superstar Stephen Curry the only Golden State player at the top of any response. The 2x MVP was unsurprisingly voted as the league's best pure shooter, the best player at moving without the ball, the NBA's best leader, and the player GM's would most want taking a shot with the game on the line.
The Warriors were wrongly ignored multiple times on the GM survey
While Curry may remain highly respected across the league, some of his teammates weren't given the same love in the GM survey. Here are four players who could count themselves desperately unlucky not to be featured:
1. An agenda against Draymond Green?
As outlined here on Tuesday, Draymond Green's omission from the defensive part of the survey simply has to be down to his two suspension-worthy acts last season, not because of his actual basketball ability.
A year ago Green was voted the third best defender in the NBA, the fourth best interior defender, and the second-most versatile defender. Yet despite lifting Golden State's defense from 24th to 8th following his return from suspension mid-season, the former DPOY is now out of the votes entirely. Puzzling to say the least.
2. Young duo not expected to take a major leap
Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski has already stated his desire to be in the Most Improved conversation this season, while the Warriors could have another legitimate MIP candidate in fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga.
However, general managers around the league don't appear optimistic on the potential of either taking a significant leap this season. In the survey of which young player will have a breakout season, a whopping 18 players recieved at least one vote led by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.
Neither Kuminga or Podziemski were one of those 18 players in a result that's not only very surprising, but also worrying for the Warriors whose upside will be limited without major growth from the young duo.
3. De'Anthony Melton not among most underrated offseason acquisitions
When Golden State initially signed De'Anthony Melton at the start of free agency in July, John Hollinger of The Athletic labelled it the "best value contract of this cycle so far." Clearly general managers don't think the same, with the 26-year-old failing to garner a vote in the survey of the most underrated player acquisition during the offseason.
Instead, it was another new arrival, Kyle Anderson, who represented the Warriors with a vote in a survey topped by Thunder guard Alex Caruso. But if Saturday's opening preseason game is any indication, Melton is set to play a huge role for Golden State and is firming as Curry's back-court partner following the departure of Klay Thompson.