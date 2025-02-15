4 Warriors who have 27 games (and playoffs) to ensure they cement their future

The Golden State Warriors have entered the All-Star break with some momentum, having won three of their past four games since the arrival of 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler.

But while the sole focus will now be on whether the Warriors can surge their way up the standings and into a playoff spot, the remainder of the season will also be vitally important for a number of individuals who are looking for another contract.

4 Warriors playing for their futures with the team

The majority of Golden State's current roster already have contracts in place for next season, but that doesn't mean they're solidified to be on the opening night roster come October. Let's have a look at four players who have even more to play for than just helping the the Warriors from a team perspective over the final 27 games (and hopefully playoffs).

1. Kevon Looney

Despite speculation that his expiring contract would be used in a trade before the deadline, Kevon Looney remains at the team that drafted him now nearly 10 years ago. The 3x champion has actually had a nice bounce-back season in averaging more points and rebounds, but that hasn't translated into more minutes as he's stuck at around 16 minutes per game.

Given the first and second tax aprons that are now in place and the fact the Warriors appear certain to go deep into the luxury tax, they may not be willing to bring Looney back on more than a minimum contract. Perhaps the 29-year-old could force the franchise into ensuring they retain him on a bigger number with a strong close to the season.

2. Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II is in an incredibly similar situation to Looney, with also some surprise that he made it past the deadline on his $9.1 million expiring contract. While Golden State are likely to want Looney back on a minimum contract at the very least, there's a legitimate chance they simply try to upgrade Payton's spot on the roster.

The defensive-minded guard is averaging just 13.4 minutes per game -- the lowest since he became a solidified NBA player in the 2021-22 season. Payton will need a strong end to the season to ensure he has a strong free agency market.

3. Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is in a far different scenario as a talented young player really trying to get his first big contract in the league. The former seventh overall pick is set to hit restricted free agency, making for the biggest watch from a Golden State perspective in the offseason.

Owner Joe Lacob has spoke about how much he wants to retain Kuminga, but what price they're willing to go to will be dependant on how the 22-year-old returns from his current ankle injury. Kuminga's free agency has only gained further intrigue since the arrival of Butler and his new two-year, $112 million contract extension.

4. Buddy Hield

Following an incredibly impressive start to the season, Buddy Hield has become a whipping boy for Warrior fans over the past couple of months. The 31-year-old has struggled significantly in shooting just 37.1% from the floor and 31.4% from 3-point range since December 1, with Brandin Podziemski having now taken his role in the starting lineup.

Hield still has a contract for next season (and beyond), but will need a strong end to the season to ensure he's not firmly in trade discussions over the offseason.