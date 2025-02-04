The Golden State Warriors have struck out once again. With the De’Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine trade official, another couple of star players have been taken out of Warriors trade rumors. On top of that, Jimmy Butler is reportedly not interested in extending his contract in the Bay were he to be traded to Golden State before the deadline.

Everyone around the Warriors in the NBA standings is making moves while the Dubs are coming up empty-handed. They're at least trying it must be said, with the latest from Jake Fischer of the Stein Line linking Golden State to both all-time greats in Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Acquiring either Durant or James should still be viewed as highly unlikely at this stage, so who could still be realistically on the board for the Warriors to consider less than 72 hours out from the trade deadline.

Realistic trade targets have dwindled for the Warriors

The Warriors have constantly been strongly linked to Nikola Vucevic who is still available, though it would have been nice to pair the 6'10" big man with LaVine in a larger trade. Vucevic seems to be the most realistic trade target still available for the Warriors, but while he would certainly be a nice addition, it just no longer seems exciting when rival Western Conference foes are throwing around Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Fox and LaVine.

If Golden State want to continue looking in the big man department, they could also theoretically still look at players like Myles Turner, Mitchell Robinson or Clint Capela. Like Vucevic, none of these players are going to put the Warriors into championship contention, but they would fill a need for the time being. Turner specifically is interesting as he is an ideal center fit next to Draymond Green as a 3-and-D big man, with his expiring contract making him a possible candidate if the Indiana Pacers don't want to pay him big money in free agency.

More higher-upside trade targets

Vucevic and Turner would be nice consolation prizes after multiple failed swings for a star. However, there are two players still available that would move the needle for the Warriors even more. The first is Zion Williamson.

Trading for Zion comes with a lot of risk. Taking risks is not something the Warriors have seemed too keen on recently, having preferred to “explore” trades for stars without ever making them. Making a bold swing for Williamson could potentially quiet some of the discontent within DubNation at the team's inaction.

Brandon Ingram is the other star at the New Orleans Pelicans who has been available around the league for a while. Ingram's fit within the Steve Kerr system is already questionable, but he would fit the bill as a legitimate scorer and would likely come cheaply given his impending free agency and the Pelicans' willingness to move him.

Cam Johnson is a lower risk option but also comes with upside, having started the NBA trade deadline as one of the hottest names available before quickly being forgotten as multiple superstars have found their way into trades. Johnson would be a great three and D wing for the Dubs, but he perhaps more of a long-shot due to the high price the Brooklyn Nets are setting.