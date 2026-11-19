The Golden State Warriors have now suffered three consecutive blowouts with Stephen Curry sidelined with an oblique injury.

Yes, there's some obvious blame to be placed at the feet of Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski, although it comes more from an organizational standpoint than an individual one. Neither player has stepped up as a primary (or even truly a secondary) scoring option in Curry's absence, and neither has responsed to the pressure that comes with the responsibilities of the entire rotation shifting onto their laps.

But the real criticism, through these games, needs to be levied at the role players. While the bench looked deep through the eight-game winning streak, it's been almost nothing but disappointing performances through these past three games for the players Golden State depends upon to keep them afloat in these situations.

Georges Niang had 11 points last night, but he's shot just 30% from the field across the past three games. Gui Santos is averaging just 6.2 points on the season, and Al Horford missed the first night of the back-to-back after going scoreless against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

But the most concerning development may be the loss of De'Anthony Melton's shooting touch and overall aggression on offense. If the rest of the rotation is going to play down with Curry out, that's frankly the last thing Golden State can afford.

The Warriors need their role players in top shape—and that includes De'Anthony Melton

The Warriors were always going to need Melton at his best if their backcourt was going to reach its fullest form, even with Curry in the fold. And for a brief period during that win streak, it seemed like he had gotten there.

Although Golden State had decided to go with Podziemski in the starting lineup over Melton to capitalize on his newfound scoring consistency, Melton was still providing valuable shooting off the bench. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11, Melton averaged 9.8 points, 4.7 rebound, and 2.5 assists while knocking down 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc. There were still some weaknesses in Golden State's overall offensive structure, but those sorts of things are forgivable when the team is winning.

When the team is losing, especially by wide margins, those things become infinitely more noticeable. And Melton has faded without the overall structure to the rotation that Curry provides. In the three games since Curry went down, Melton is averaging just 5.3 points while shooting 28.6% from the field. And while his volume hasn't seen a significant dip, his confidence and his ability to find his place in the course of the offense has rapidly declined.

Not all of that falls upon Melton. This team simply doesn't have the playmakers to get him the open shots he needs on a routine basis, and the rotation as a whole looks discombobulated without Curry in the fold.

But more than anything else, the Warriors need scorers they can identify and routinely lean upon, especially on the perimeter, with Curry out. Melton, as a veteran presence in the rotation, should be one of those—especially now that he's largely overcome the shooting slump that dragged down his production late last season as a result of his dual thumb injuries.

Against the Dallas Mavericks, though, Melton looked about as ineffective as he has at any point in a Warriors uniform, taking just three shots and not converting a single look from anywhere on the floor. If players like Gui Santos and Al Horford aren't going to pick up the slack from beyond the arc, Melton needs to be part of the solution.

Right now, he's absolutely not.