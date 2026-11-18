Stephen Curry's absence shifts the entire order of operations for the Golden State Warriors.

Theoretically, they have what they need to survive without him. During that eight-game winning streak, this team looked deeper and more complete than it has in a long time around its superstar. But things in the NBA can quickly come crashing down, and that's what's happened over the past two games for Golden State.

It's not quite time to panic. It's almost certain that both Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski will play better than they have—and Lendeborg's 28 points against the New Orleans Pelicans should be taken as evidence of that fact, at least on his part.

But Curry being out of the fold leaves every member of the rotation with an additional workload and an adjusted set of responsibilities to take on. If Golden State is going to survive this next stretch—and prove in the process that it has what it takes to endure this regular season—it's going to need its role players to step up immediately.

That obviously involves everyone outside of their two primary scorers, but heading into this game against the Dallas Mavericks, the attention should be on both Al Horford and Gui Santos.

The Warriors need Al Horford and Santos to operate as consistent bench scorers—not just while Curry's out

Eight wins in a row can go a long way to mask any underlying problems for a team. When the Warriors were playing well, it was relatively easy to ignore the lack of contributions they were getting from certain members of their rotation.

But with Curry out, that sort of stuff usually comes to the forefront. The Warriors are still third in the NBA in bench scoring on the season, and isolated back to Nov. 11 (when Curry went down against the Houston Rockets) they remain fourth in that category. But since that date, the bench as a whole is shooting just 39.2% from the field.

Horford, in fact, has not scored a single point in each of the past two games. Georges Niang is 1-for-6 from beyond the arc and has just five points in that span. De'Anthony Melton has 16 points, but he's shooting just 33.3% from the field since Curry went down. Santos, for his part, has looked better, but he still hasn't come close to matching the efficiency on the interior we saw from him late last season.

Now, each of these players—and especially Horford and Santos—have justifiable reasons behind their struggles. Horford is now 40 years old, and both his volume and consistency behind the 3-point line have seen sharp drops this season. Santos is still coming back from his knee tendinitis issue, and his role has shifted drastically since his breakout at the end of 2025-26.

But these, ultimately, are the players the Warriors' viability without Curry depends upon. Of course, if Lendeborg and Podziemski can't operate as primary scoring options, Golden State is dead in the water. But that alone won't be enough to beat even the fringe playoff teams the Warriors are set to face over the next couple of games.

Horford, for his part, needs to start hitting his perimeter shots more consistently, and the Warriors need to do what they can to get him those looks alongside Georges Niang. He's not at a place in his career where he's going to be making a major impact on the interior on a nightly basis—but the Warriors paid him on a potential two-year deal with the expectation that he still had some offensive juice left in his game. Even for a veteran big man, back-to-back scoreless nights with Curry out is unacceptable.

Santos, meanwhile, has started to look slightly more confident, and his ability to consistently put up between 10 and 15 points a game will be vital to the Warriors' bench scoring. But he still looks uncomfortable doing many of the things he did well last season—taking his man off the dribble or catching the ball at the baseline before finding a way to get to the basket.

If both Horford and Santos can play like even 75% of the best versions of themselves over these next couple games, that's an immediate boost to the Warriors rotation as a whole. And perhaps that confidence can start to drift upwards into the true starting lineup as well.

But if this next stretch rests purely on Lendeborg and Podziemski keeping the team afloat every night, Golden State is in deep trouble.