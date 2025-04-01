Jonathan Kuminga went down with what was first diagnosed as an ankle injury in the Golden State Warriors game on Sunday, only for it to be later updated as a pelvic contusion which has the talented forward as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Still, it seemed to matter little as the Warriors had one of their best nights of the season. Regardless of Kuminga’s injury status this season, the Warriors haven’t been all that great with him in the lineup this year. As it showed on Sunday, the Warriors seem to be an even better team when their talented forward misses games. This is a disturbing trend that the team will need to figure out as soon as possible given the playoffs are approaching.

The disturbing trend between Warriors wins and Kuminga’s injury status

It is never good when one of your most talented players goes down. Still, the Warriors didn’t miss a beat. They rightfully dominated the now tanking Spurs, recording a blowout 148-106 victory in what was their best scoring night of the season.

The Warriors’ offense exploded in the game after not having scored more than 117 points in a game since March 14th. Their solid play without Kuminga resurfaced thoughts within the fanbase (and perhaps the organization) that the Warriors seem to play better without him.

For whatever reason, the Warriors seem to play better when Kuminga is out of the lineup. This season, they are 24-17 without him . A slightly higher winning percentage than their 43-31 record this year. Last year, Kuminga only missed eight games, but the Warriors were a solid 6-2 without him .

Since the Warriors obtained Jimmy Butler, this trend has continued. The Warriors are 12-1 with Butler in the lineup and without Kuminga. So when the Warriors whomped the Spurs after going down, of course, some started to wonder even further about Kuminga’s fit on the squad.

There is no question Kuminga has the tools to be a great NBA player. He is incredibly explosive offensively, with the ability to score in multiple ways. He can also be an elite defender in using his strength and athleticism, yet consistency, IQ and hustle have been the things that have always held him back.

With a veteran, read-and-react team like the Warriors, it seems that Kuminga’s shortcomings really stick out. He is often out of place, making defensive mistakes or forcing things offensively to get himself going. Even during his stretches of great play, it often seems that his success comes at the expense of offensive flow.

These issues are something the Warriors need to really think about. In the long run, Kuminga will likely be offered a pretty hefty contract this offseason during restricted free agency. The Warriors will have the opportunity to match that contract, but committing to a player they have a track record of playing better without is somewhat concerning.

In the short term, changing this trend is even more crucial. The Warriors are fighting for a spot in the top six of the Western Conference playoff standings, while also hoping to contend for a championship. To reach their highest potential, the Warriors will need to have a healthy Kuminga, so figuring out how to win with him is essential to their success this season and beyond.