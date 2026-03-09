A LeBron chase would expose Warriors to a strange deja vu scenario

The idea of LeBron James signing with the Golden State Warriors sounds like a lot of fun. Who knows? Maybe it would be, but chasing after the 41-year-old in free agency isn't exactly the position the team thought it'd be in. It's one that several think could happen, including Bill Simmons, who said so on his podcast.

"I don't know where he ends up next year. I find it hard to believe it's going to be the Lakers.. Golden State needs him. I think Golden State will be the team."

It'd be a great storyline for the NBA, and at least at first, for Golden State. Unfortunately, it may not take the Warriors long to realize the risk of signing LeBron. He'll turn 42 midway through the season, and while he doesn't have the label of being an injury-prone player, signing him would come with a risk, similar to the Jimmy Butler trade.

Butler was 35 at the time of the Warriors trade. He elevated the team's championship chances to end the 2024-25 season, but an injury to Steph Curry in the second round derailed everything. Golden State had high hopes for this year, but Butler went down with a torn ACL in January. Heavily relying on older players, no matter how good they can be, poses a risk in itself.

Warriors could actually regret signing LeBron in free agency

We know the Warriors tried to acquire LeBron before the 2024 deadline, but neither he nor the Lakers were interested. Since then, though, his situation has changed drastically with Luka Dončić's arrival. The team didn't extend him before this season began, and while he could re-sign with LA as a free agent, it still seems like he'll go elsewhere.

Cleveland is a popular possible landing spot, giving him a chance to end his legendary career where it all began. Golden State could end up gaining more traction as a destination, as he wouldn't have to move that far from his family, and he'd get to play with Steph Curry.

He'd need to take a significant pay cut to sign with the Warriors (the same goes for the Cavs), but if that's something he'd be into, the front office could be motivated to make it happen. Steph will turn 38 in a few days, and when healthy (a concern for too many players on the roster), he still looks like his younger self, but time is of the essence.

Golden State's championship window isn't long, regardless, but while signing LeBron would boost the odds of winning another title in the short term, reality could tell a different story.

At the very least, he'd have to miss several games due to load management, which is understandable for his age. At the very worst, he'd deal with injuries that'd keep him sidelined more than the Warriors would like. It'd be realistic to expect a mix of both.

Although LeBron might be their best chance at winning a championship, it'd come with a lot of ifs — if he can stay healthy. If Jimmy can stay healthy. If Steph can stay healthy. If KP (if he's still around) can stay healthy. You see the trend.

Perhaps luck would be on Golden State's side this time around, but you should know better than to count on that in the year 2026.