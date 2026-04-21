The Golden State Warriors have plenty of work to do in trying to build a contending roster for next season, but locking in Al Horford would make life far easier given the veteran center's impact despite the team failing to make the playoffs this year.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Horford has seemingly hinted that he could pick up the $6 million player option he has on the table to return to the franchise and enter what would be an historic 20th season in league overall.

Al Horford hints at picking up $6 million player option

Speaking at his end of season press conference on Monday, Horford detailed how he believes he can still contribute and play at a high level despite being limited to just 45 games this season.

“Fortunately for me, I’m healthy. I feel good. I still feel like I can contribute and play at a very high level still. Those are all things that I’m going to look at. Now that everything kind of gets quiet, you know, it’s something that I’ll reflect on all that," Horford said.

Nick Friedell of The Athletic noted that Horford "sounds like he wants to come back for at least another year," potentially allowing Golden State to solidify one piece of their roster puzzle before free agency gets underway.

Podz wants to stay with the Warriors long term. Horford sounds like he wants to come back for at least another year. Melton does too -- but the offers will tell the story. It was closeout day at Chase -- a day where everybody sung Kerr's praises. https://t.co/UyMIaDHqtS — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 21, 2026

While Horford had a slow start, dealt with sciatica and also a late season calf strain, the 39-year-old delivered much of what the Warriors had hoped for after they stole him from the Boston Celtics on a two-year, $11.7 million contract last offseason.

Horford's impact between his return from the sciatic injury on Christmas Day and his calf strain in March was particularly notable, having averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29 games, shooting an efficient 38.7% from 3-point range.

The 19-year veteran returned just in time for the postseason, helping the Warriors to a stunning comeback victory in their first Play-In game against the L.A. Clippers where he hit four fourth-quarter threes and provided important defense down the stretch.

Warriors need to lock in Al Horford amid uncertain center rotation

Golden State finished the season with four centers on their roster, but none of them are yet to be fully contracted for next season which leaves real uncertainty on the big man rotation heading into the summer.

The Warriors will be hoping to lock in Horford on his player option, while also working out a new deal with Celtics championship teammate Kristaps Porzingis whose recent comments hardly guaranteed a return to the franchise ahead of free agency.

The Warriors may then look at a new deal for Quinten Post as a restricted free agent, while Charles Bassey could also get another look after impressing in his five games with the franchise to close the regular season.