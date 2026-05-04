Al Horford's departure would leave Warriors with an impossible NBA Draft decision

The Golden State Warriors, among all the other serious questions they must face this offseason, also face the prospect of Al Horford's departure in free agency.

Part of the deal to get Horford to wait on his signing last summer was likely his two-year guarantee with a player option sandwiched in the middle. After a disappointing, injury-riddled season from Golden State, no one would blame him if chose to chase a championship in the final seasons of his career with another organization.

With Kristaps' Porzingis free agency looming, Horford's departure wouldn't come as much of a surprise. But if the Warriors don't feel that someone like, say, Charles Bassey is their best option to fill out their center rotation, it could leave them with a surprising prospect to consider in the 2026 NBA Draft.

This isn't an especially promising class among centers, but the top center in the class, Jayden Quaintance out of Kentucky, will likely fall around the Warriors' draft range. While his injury history and inconsistencies are especially troubling, it's something Golden State would need to grant full consideration to if Horford departs.

Jayden Quaintance could present an impossible decision for the Warriors in the 2026 NBA Draft

Quaintance's sophomore season at Kentucky is essentially a non-factor in his draft stock. He was sidelined at the end of his freshman campaign with a torn ACL and serious damage to his right knee. Although he attempted to return for four games, it was clear he was not anywhere near full strength.

But at 6'9" and 225 lbs, Quaintance has the size and the vertical athleticism to become a formidable defensive threat at the NBA level. Adam Finkelstein's mock draft for CBS Sports, which was drawn up back in early April, is the only major mock that has had Quaintance tied to the Warriors. Here's what he had to say about the potential fit:

"While we really haven't seen a healthy Quaintance for over a year now, he may be the best defensive prospect in this class with athleticism, length, shot-blocking and natural instincts. In Golden State, he would have the opportunity to learn under a generational defender in Draymond Green, while simultaneously benefitting from their offensive system to serve as a lob threat and vertical spacer." Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports

In a vacuum, Quaintance would not be a worthy gamble for Golden State at 11th overall. They have glaring needs both at point guard and in their frontcourt, and finding an additional, polished scoring presence should be their priority in that draft range.

But Horford's player option combined with Porzingis' and Quinten Post's free agencies potentially leaves the team with another glaring need at center. At this weighty juncture in the direction of their organization, would the Warriors be willing to take a gamble on a center coming off of a serious injury?

It's unlikely.

But the reality is that Golden State must ultimately go with the prospect they feel is best equipped to contribute immediately to their push for a championship. If their center rotation falls apart this offseason, and Quaintance hits immediately at the NBA level, he could certainly be that piece.