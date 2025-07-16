Al Horford signing will crush rotation hopes of forgotten Warriors youngster

Many fans are already considering the potential impact of Al Horford's arrival at the Golden State Warriors, such is the strong expectation that the 39-year-old will eventually join the franchise in free agency.

Horford is likely to become an important addition alongside the current veteran core at the Warriors, while his impact in the development of young center Quinten Post may also be extremely beneficial.

However, his arrival may be less profitable for another young big man in Trayce Jackson-Davis, someone who's become somewhat of a forgotten piece given Post's emergence last season. Despite starting the last three games of Golden State's second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jackson-Davis' role is likely to become more uncertain entering next season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis could find himself out of the Warriors rotation

After starting 39 of the first 46 games, Jackson-Davis lost his rotation spot entirely for large portions of the second-half of the season. He spoke of the frustration in that during an interview with 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Tuesday, having played double-digit minutes just once in the final 37 games of the regular season.

"You gotta wait your turn. It sucks. My rookie year I got more minutes than I did this year. You wanna make sure that you stay level headed but at the same time you know you can help. It's hard," Jackson-Davis said.

The issue for Jackson-Davis is that he's going to face a familiar problem again next season, presuming that Horford does eventually sign with Golden State as a free agent.

The former 57th overall pick could certainly battle with Post for backup minutes, but the latter would likely have the inside running on that role given his ability to stretch the floor in a front court that will still have some spacing issues even with Horford's acquisition.

Steve Kerr will assuredly continue to use Draymond Green as a small-ball for periods next season, albiet at a lesser rate than what he did after this year's All-Star break. With Horford, Post and Green, you have to wonder where the consistent minutes will come for Jackson-Davis. That's before even considering other moves that Golden State could make in free agency, having also been linked to Ben Simmons and Chris Boucher as veterans who could also fill a role as backup centers.

Jackson-Davis is the most athletic of the current options and will therefore have to lean on his presence as a shot-blocker and lob threat, otherwise his role in Steve Kerr's rotation and overall future with the Warriors could be incredibly limited.