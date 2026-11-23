After a road trip filled with double-digit deficits and uncompetitive showings, the Warriors finally took a game down to the wire. With his team up by one point and 19 seconds left on the game clock, Draymond Green knew the ball would be end up Jayson Tatum's hands, and he wanted him to go left. But as Green noted postgame, superstars always manage to get to their preferred spots.

So Tatum found a way to drive to his right and settled for for a midrange jumper that would have sealed it for Boston and extended the Warriors' misery to six games. Green stayed glued to Tatum the whole time. He contested the shot well. Tatum missed it short. Golden State prevailed, 88-87. Green's game-clinching stop was the final piece of a remarkable defensive performance that snapped the Warriors' five-game losing streak. The 175 combined points were the fewest in any game this season.

A day earlier inside Chase Center, the coaching staff laid bare some of the team's defensive breakdowns from their winless road trip. Green, the anchor of that defense, described the film session as "embarrassing." For Brandin Podziemski, the clips shown were "eye-opening."

The session exposed the team's shaky transition defense, poor communication, and insufficient effort. Across its 0-5 road trip, Golden State allowed 119 points per game, was outscored by 80 points in first quarters, and got outplayed in every area of the game. Back home, an answer was expected, and an answer was delivered.

An uncomfortable film session delivered its message

Coach Steve Kerr repeated it before the game. If the Warriors were going to break out of their rut, the spark would have to come from the defense. Expecting a team to outscore its opponent without four of its best offensive weapons – Steph Curry, Brandon Williams, Jimmy Butler, and Moses Moody – is unreasonable.

Instead, Kerr emphasized pregame the main defensive areas in which he wanted to see improvement: defending in transition, taking away easy opportunities, keeping Boston off the free-throw line, and forcing perimeter shots.

"I think it lit a fire," Green said of the film session. "One thing about it is that the film never lies. You want to know the truth, go watch film."

The Warriors outscored Boston – the best first-quarter team in the NBA coming into Sunday's game – by seven points in the opening frame. A more connected and scrappy defense held the Celtics – a top-seven offense – to 42 first-half points on 37.2% shooting. For the first time in what felt like an eternity, the Warriors headed into halftime with a lead. Every Celtic but Tatum struggled to make shots in the first half. But in the third quarter, the shots started falling. And with those came a sense of déjà vu.

All of a sudden the Warriors trailed by 11 points with just over a minute left in the third quarter. That type of stretch buried the Warriors throughout their road trip. One strong run from the opponent, and the game would be out of reach in minutes. The offense wouldn't be able to keep up and the defense would falter. Like every team on the trip, Boston went on its run and appeared ready to take off in the fourth. But this time the Warriors held their ground on defense.

A mere total of 19 points in the final frame was enough for the Warriors to erase their six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. They applied more pressure on Tatum and limited him to just four second-half points on 0-for-7 shooting after he put up 23 points in the first half. Charles Bassey and Al Horford handled their pick-and-roll coverages well, which allowed Green to take on perimeter assignments instead of battling with bigs inside. Boston went 5-for-19 for just 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The team showed the effort and grit the coaching staff begged for during that now-famous film session. The activity on the offensive glass was key, as the Warriors turned 19 offensive rebounds into 22 much-needed second-chance points. Bassey collected five of those offensive rebounds – nine total rebounds – to go along with his 13 points and three steals. Gui Santos hit a couple of momentum-shifting threes in the final minutes and provided hustle play after hustle play on both ends.

The message from that film session wasn't only about tightening up the defensive schemes. It was also about playing with an urgency on both ends to try to make up for the loss of Curry's gravity and production on offense, which no player can replace on his own.

Without Curry, the offense continued to scuffle. The Warriors scored fewer than 100 points for the fifth straight game, a first since the 2011-12 season. They remained disorganized at times, as the Warriors committed 19 turnovers, including seven in the third quarter. But this game showed that, even when their main offensive weapons are unavailable, the Warriors' defense can keep them in games while searching for answers on the other end. Going forward, the challenge will be to replicate that defensive grittiness and play with similar intensity until those scoring weapons eventually return.

"Throughout the 82-game season, there's going to be nights where you have energy like tonight. There's going to be some tough nights," Kerr said postgame. "But what you want to see is consistency with your schemes, with your rotations, guys being alert, and that has to continue here for us if we're going to keep winning some games."

Williams could return as soon as Wednesday against the Kings. Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Thursday, though he will likely need an additional ramp-up period before getting back to the court.