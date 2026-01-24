Andrew Wiggins trade gifts Warriors perfect upside swing to address center woes

The Golden State Warriors could be on the brink of a trade that sends Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and draft capital to the Miami Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, but the salary matching is likely to require one more player to be involved in the deal.

Enter Kel'el Ware. The second-year big man could be the perfect upside swing piece for the Warriors to consider as part of a Wiggins trade, helping the franchise to address their center woes which, quite frankly, has been going on for years.

Warriors should take a swing on Kel'el Ware in Andrew Wiggins trade

On the surface, Ware is absolutely not the type of player Golden State would usually consider. He's young, raw and his work ethic and impact on winning has been questioned, even by his own head coach in Erik Spoelstra.

Combine that with a current hamstring injury and Ware's value may not be all that high right now, making him potentially available as a secondary piece to a Wiggins trade if the Warriors are willing to give up the right draft pieces.

It's hard to see Steve Kerr being thrilled by bringing in another young player whose current relationship with Spoelstra has garnered comparisons to that of Kerr's with Kuminga. However, there's a few reasons that make it a viable opportunity for the front office to consider.

Firstly, Ware has been stuck behind All-Star big man Bam Adebayo. No such obstacles exist at the Warriors who have been starting their own second-year center in Quinten Post, before reverting back to going small again during Thursday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Secondly, if the Warriors are trading only for Wiggins and Ware before the deadline, they'd be conceding that their chances of competing for a title this season are essentially over. If you're not going to trade Jimmy Butler, and if you think the relationship with Jonathan Kuminga is too far gone, why not use the next few months to experiment with Ware as a possible solution to your center needs?

Thirdly, what Kerr thinks or believes may have a little less relevance right now as he enters the final few months of his contract, with a genuine possibility that this is his last season as head coach of the franchise.

In a similar aspect to Kuminga, Ware has been productive when given the opportunity. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year last season, while averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game so far this season. He'd provide an instant lob and shot-blocking threat that Golden State don't currently possess, while also being a respectable 3-point shooter at 41.5% on the season.

If the Warriors aren't going to try to maximize the remainder of this season anyway, why not take a risk on Ware with the hope he could actually become the kind of long-term starting center this team desperately needs to find.