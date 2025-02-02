In the Golden State Warriors' 130-105 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry's lackluster performance demonstrated a crucial aspect of the Warriors offense with massive implications for the upcoming trade deadline.

Despite solid nights from Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors yet again were unable to gain any offensive momentum throughout the game. This was, in large part, a result of another underwhelming offensive game from Curry.

Warriors' star Stephen Curry was quiet against the Suns

Curry only posted 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes, shooting an abysmal 16.7% from the 3-point line. Throughout the night the Suns' defense was able to focus heavily on the 2xMVP as a bi-product of the stagnancy of the rest of the Warriors offense.

Curry, who was named an all-star starter last week, is not having a poor season by any means. Through 39 games, the 36-year-old is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. However, Friday night's loss to the Suns represents the ninth time this season Curry has scored less than 15 points in a game, compared to only six games last season. In addition, Curry has already missed eight games this year due to rest or injury.

This issue is exarcebated by the fact that, as it stands, the Warriors do not have a true second offensive option behind Curry to pick up the slack. Dennis Schröder, who was acquired by the Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets in December, has recently been relegated to the bench after failing to fully mesh into the Golden State's offensive scheme.

Wiggins, who has been the Warriors second-most consistent offensive performer as of late, has never averaged more than 20 points since arrival at the franchise. While his ability to drive to the rim has helped to free up some of the Warriors' congested offense, his overall inconsistency in his offensive production and his frequent missing of easy layups leaves him as more of a high-upside third option on a contending team.

Therefore, the Warriors, in order to make a run at the postseason, need to acquire another offensive option in order to bolster the team on Curry's off nights. Zach LaVine is having one of the best seasons of his career and could be that player for Golden State. As a three-level scorer, LaVine's dangerous offensive game could pair perfectly with Curry in the backcourt. Through 42 games, LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Warriors have been linked to a number of players around the league over the past few days, including LaVine and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. They appear prepared to offer a protected first-round pick in exchange for the right deal.

The Bulls, who are 21-28 and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, need to finish in the bottom 10 in the NBA to keep their 2025 first round pick. The Bulls have played poorly recently and will likely be looking to move on from at least one big piece in order to keep that pick.

The reminder that Curry's lackluster performance gave the Warriors on Friday could be vital in their pursuit of a piece that can elevate this roster into legitimate playoff contention.