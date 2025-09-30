Biggest loser of Jonathan Kuminga's free agency signing is already crystal clear

It's over. The stalemate between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga has finally reached its conclusion, some three months after free agency officially began at the start of July.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday, Kuminga has signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract with a second-year team option to return to the franchise where he's been such a debated figure over the past four years.

This deal is essentially the same as the two-year, $45 million contract that caused much of the stalemate over the summer, but the slight bump in salary does actually make a significant difference for one player who's already quite clearly the biggest loser from this outcome.

Seth Curry won't be able to sign with the Warriors before the season

The arrivals of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, the re-signing of Gary Payton II, and the addition of rookie Will Richard were all confirmed as Golden State's roster neared completion on Sunday. However, one notable name wasn't part of that quartet, with Seth Curry having to wait on the outcome of Kuminga's free agency.

Unfortunately for the younger Curry brother, this outcome restricts the Warriors from signing him before the start of the season. As ESPN outlined in their Kuminga report, Golden State are now too close to the second apron to add Curry or another player to their vacant 15th roster spot before November 15.

"The Warriors won't have the room to sign a 15th player to start the season because they are now just $2.03 million below the second apron, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. They will be able to sign a 15th player -- potentially free agent Seth Curry -- beginning Nov. 15."

Perhaps Curry is willing to wait until November 15 comes around, which would come after Golden State's 14th game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs. Will the Warriors be willing to sign him straight away? Could the veteran sharpshooter find another spot in the league beforehand, having spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets?

These are all questions that are now to be answered, but it would have been understandable if Curry was secretly hoping that Kuminga would take the qualifying offer despite the negative ramifications it would have on the franchise.

Now the 35-year-old's future is again facing some level of uncertainty, that despite coming off a season where he shot a career 45.6% from 3-point range.