Bill Simmons fully endorses Warriors trade target for Stephen Curry-related reason

The Golden State Warriors continue to target a big man upgrade before the February 6 trade deadline, with the franchise having been linked to a number of possible options over recent days.

One player continues to stand out as the most obvious target -- Nikola Vucevic. The 2x All-Star has averaged over 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists with the Chicago Bulls this season, having continued his stellar play on Friday with a season-high 40 points on 17-of-25 shooting against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bill Simmons has endorsed a Warriors trade for Nikola Vucevic

Having shot well in excess of 40% from 3-point range and on a manageable $20 million salary this season, Vucevic makes a lot of sense for a Golden State team who have two defensive-minded big men in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney.

Much has been made of what Vucevic's sheer individual production could do for a struggling Warrior offense, but perhaps more importantly is what he could do for others in opening up the floor.

Speaking recently on his podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons noted how Stephen Curry had never played with a stretch five as the veteran analyst fully endorsed a deal for Vucevic.

“So the trade that makes sense to me is Vucevic and it's made sense for, I would say about a month and a half," Simmons said. “Curry's never had a stretch five in his entire career. Every guy in the league has played with somebody, a five who could make a three and he's just never had it.”

Simmons is right when it comes to Curry not playing with a stretch big throughout his career, at least not a starting-caliber one capable of putting up 20 points per game. Golden State have had the likes of Mo Speights, David West and Nemanja Bjelica on championship teams in the past, but that trio were always bit-part role players off the bench.

Curry may not be the only player who would benefit from Vucevic's addition, with Andrew Wiggins and particularly Jonathan Kuminga also likely to be aided by having a stretch five who can force the opposing big man out of the paint. Having a stronger pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop partner is also likely to benefit Dennis Schroder, assuming the veteran guard isn't involved in a trade once eligible on February 5.

Vucevic may not be the big name star player the Warriors or their fans may have envisioned some months ago, but the potential he has to help Curry and the rest of the offense is something that's too hard to ignore.