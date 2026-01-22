Bill Simmons floats a stunningly desperate Warriors move after Jimmy Butler injury

The Golden State Warriors were expected to be among the most active buyers at the trade deadline this season, searching for a bona-fide third option to place alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Butler's season-ending ACL injury has changed the calculus significantly, but there is nothing the organization can rule out at this point.

Curry is rapidly nearing the end of his career, and they must do whatever they can to maximize their chances at another championship run as long as he is still playing at a superstar level.

While rumors have primarily connected them to players like Michael Porter Jr. and Trey Murphy, almost anything is on the table now that Butler is set to miss the rest of the season.

Accordingly, Bill Simmons, on the latest episode of his podcast, floated an intriguing trade target for Golden State to pursue: Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson could be a buy-low target to give the Warriors a shot this season

To be clear, there are no concrete rumors connecting the Warriors to Williamson. In fact, the Pelicans have shown a hesitancy to move on from any of their major pieces given their lack of a first-round pick this season.

Yet they are currently 10-35 and in last place in the Western Conference. Simmons thinks that the Warriors should do their due diligence and at least have a conversation about what a trade for Williamson could look like:

"The [Michael Porter Jr.] trade... I don't think that changes their destiny as a team that's not going to win the title. Does a [Zion Williamson] dice roll? If you and I are running the Warriors, I think we go out and get a coffee and talk about the pros and cons of Zion..." Bill Simmons

"Dice roll" is indeed an apt way to discuss any move for Williamson. He's proved his star potential since he entered the league in 2019. This season, he's averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 58.5% from the field.

He's an absolutely dominant downhill option, and what he could provide next to Curry is undeniably tantalizing.

At the same time, however, he's played in more than 65 games just once in his career. He's had three seasons where he's played 30 games or less.

With three seasons remaining on a five-year, $197 million contract, a move for Williamson would represent the ultimate gamble. Although he's likely a buy-low option relative to his contract value, it would still likely require parting with Butler in the deal.

Yet the Warriors have no other option. They must weigh every available trade candidate to see if there are any who can truly maximize what's left of Curry's career. They cannot afford a season lost to injury.

Therefore, Williamson's name should at least enter the conversation as Golden State figures out what is next for the organization.