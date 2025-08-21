Gary Payton II's future with the Warriors all but confirmed if rumors are true

Whenever the Jonathan Kuminga saga is finally resolved, Gary Payton II intends to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors. It's a development that falls in line with the need for depth on a roster that's already found its big three.

Moreover, it's confirmation of the hope that the Warriors haven't lost the opportunity to build a contender due to the months-long negotiations with Kuminga.

Golden State has put the pieces in place to make another run at a championship with Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green leading the charge. The financial ramifications of the Kuminga saga, however, have prevented the Warriors from adding to the roster during the 2025 offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Payton has been in touch with the Warriors and remains patient as they work out the logistics of how he can re-sign once the Kuminga saga concludes.

"A lot of the ancillary pieces, these veterans like De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II...All these veterans have been patient and in full communication, to my understanding, with the Warriors' front office that they would be amenable to finding some type of agreement once any possible sign-and-trade situation with Jonathan Kuminga got resolved."

Payton has spent the better part of five seasons with the Warriors and remains on pace to add to his legacy as a fan favorite.

