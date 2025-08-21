De'Anthony Melton's future with the Warriors all but confirmed if rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors sort out the agonizing logistics of the next phase of the Jonathan Kuminga saga, De'Anthony Melton remains loyal to the cause. The 27-year-old looked the part of an invaluable piece to the Warriors' puzzle in 2024-25, but a torn ACL and a mid-season trade ended that experiment prematurely.

If the latest rumors hold true, then it appears as though Melton is looking to finally finish the story he began to write when he initially signed with the Warriors in 2024.

When Golden State signed Melton in 2024, the intention was clear: Complement Stephen Curry with a versatile wing defender who can space the floor and create situationally. It was a rational decision with Klay Thompson leaving to join the Dallas Mavericks after 13 years and four titles.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Melton has remained in touch with the Warriors throughout free agency and intends to sign with the team once the window to do so opens.

"A lot of the ancillary pieces, these veterans like De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II...All these veterans have been patient and in full communication, to my understanding, with the Warriors' front office that they would be amenable to finding some type of agreement once any possible sign-and-trade situation with Jonathan Kuminga got resolved."

If Fischer's report holds true, then it appears as though Melton will be back with the Warriors on a minimum salary during the 2025-26 season.

When healthy, Melton is the prototypical 3-and-D guard with the versatility to defend multiple positions and create for himself and others. Unfortunately, he's appeared in just 44 games over the past two seasons due to a back injury and the aforementioned torn ACL.

The Warriors seem to have hope, however, that he can return to the court with a clean bill of health and provide the dynamic value they believe in.

Over the past four seasons, Melton has produced averages of 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals. and 2.0 three-point field goals made in just 25.5 minutes per game. That translates to 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.8 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Compounded by his 37.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Melton has all of the tools to be the two-way playmaker the Warriors need along the wings.

If healthy, he would alleviate significant pressure from both Jimmy Butler and Curry. His versatility enables him to defend smaller guards and taller wings, utilizing his active hands and willingness to embrace physicality to torment opposing scorers.

On the other end of the floor, Melton is a willing passer, an athletic wing who can attack closeouts, and a proficient shooter.

Melton shot 35.3 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in 2023-24, as well as 38.1 percent on 1.7 pull-up threes per game. He also buried 41.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes in 2022-23, and 40.6 percent of his attempts in 2021-22.

Questions inevitably exist about what type of player Melton will be after tearing his ACL, but this is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward investment that seems destined to transpire.