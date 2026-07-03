The Golden State Warriors are seen as one of the favorites to land LeBron James after the 4x MVP has opted to hit free agency. However, there’s a chance that the team’s former general manager, Bob Myers, could completely screw up their plans.

Myers is now the President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment which is part of the ownership group that manages the Philadelphia 76ers. He is not a day-to-day executive the way he was with the Warriors, and is more of a big-picture guy who helped pick the team’s new president of basketball operations.

Bob Myers could help lure LeBron James to the 76ers

Myers still remains involved in high-level decisions though and one can bet he was actively involved in the team acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in what many consider an absolute steal of a trade on Wednesday.

By making that move, the 76ers have now become a much more desirable destination for the rest of the NBA, and there are reports that the Sixers are throwing their hat in the ring to the LeBron sweepstakes.

That would be quite the offseason if Myers and company were able to pull that off. If they landed Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, along with adding Anfernee Simons to a cheap deal on Thursday, that would be incredible and could turn the Sixers into a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

It would also really sting the Warriors who appear to be content to basically just run it back with the same team from last year, having already brought back Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton.

Warriors are not getting younger even though that was their goal

At this point it seems pretty clear that the Warriors’ stated goal of trying to get younger, at least from head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy, is not really possible. The Warriors are going to be an old, injury-prone team yet again no matter what, even though they were able to land 23-year-old Yaxel Lendeborg in the NBA Draft which gives them a tiny infusion of youth.

That’s just their reality and it’s certainly why Myers chose to get out when he did. He saw the writing on the wall and knew the direction the franchise was going, making his decision to step away look like a smart move.

Now he’s helping build something interesting in Philadelphia while the Warriors’ hopes of having any chance at contention next season hinge upon luring James to the Bay Area. Myers might just have the last laugh after all.