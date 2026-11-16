Let's do our best to move past the resounding defeat the Golden State Warriors saw at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs late last week.

Of course, things are going to be difficult on a nightly basis with Stephen Curry out. But the Spurs are likely the hottest team in the NBA, and it's almost certain Golden State will put up a stretch of better performances over their next few games than what we saw on Friday night.

With that being said, though, the Warriors are obviously going to need their rotation to be as whole as possible as long as Curry remains out. If they're going to reclaim any of the momentum they gained during their eight-game winning streak, both Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are going to need to look like themselves as scorers again, and the bench unit is going to need to augment that with consistent perimeter shooting and defensive play.

Brandon Williams, who's currently out with a mild hamstring strain and is supposed to be re-evaluated this week, certainly isn't the first player they need making a difference on the court. But as the Warriors try to survive Curry's absence, his aggression as a downhill scorer with the bench unit will be more important than ever when he does eventually return.

Brandon Williams still has a major role to play for this Warriors team when he returns from injury

Obviously, the most encouraging signs of that winning streak were the emergences of Lendeborg and Podziemski as real scoring options, which helped make Golden State's Kristaps Porzingis-less, small-ball starting lineup look routinely viable. If they're not playing up to that standard, this whole effort is dead in the water.

But the successful play of the bench unit, and especially the Warriors' offseason signings, was a majorly encouraging development as well. Georges Niang has done exactly what he was brought in to do—consistently hit his 3-point shots and provide intense play and screen-setting on a limited workload. Williams, for his part, was inconsistent as a scorer, but his speed and ability to get downhill against slower defenders helped bring a sense of cohesion to Golden State's bench offense.

Across his first 10 games in a Warriors uniform, Williams averaged 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while knocking down 41.3% of his attempts from the field.

Again, his return—which currently seems slated to come after Golden State wraps up its current road trip later this week—isn't going to salvage the team's offensive attack as a whole. But Curry's absence sends a ripple effect through the entirety of the rotation. If Lendeborg is taking on primary scoring duties with the starting lineup, there's going to be less intensity from him during his minutes with the bench unit. The same goes for De'Anthony Melton, who's likely to step into the starting backcourt while Curry is out. And Gui Santos simply hasn't looked like himself to this point in the season, struggling to get to his spots and make the same impact on the interior that he did down the stretch of 2025-26.

LJ Cryer has stepped into the backup point guard spot with both Curry and Williams out, and he's done an excellent job so far hitting his perimeter shots and helping space the floor off the bench for Golden State.

But none of those players, given their respective roles and skill sets, can match the burst of energy that Williams can provide off the bench, attacking the basket and making life tough on teams without true point-of-attack defenders off the bench. He averaged eight field goal attempts in just 16 minutes over his first stretch of games with the Warriors, and close to six of those came on the interior.

He's also a solid enough passer to routinely create some drive-and-kick looks for either Niang or Will Richard, and the bench unit is visibly less viable without that sort of creator in the fold.

Golden State can't depend on Williams to put up 15-20 points a night—that responsibility, and then some, falls on Lendeborg and Podziemski. But if his return helps the bench unit consistently put up points against opposing defenses, that will be a major boon to the Warriors' current effort to survive the absence of their superstar.

And if Williams can do that immediately upon his return, he'll have already more than justified the $2.6 million Golden State doled out on his contract this season.