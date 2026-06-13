Brayden Burries' 'best fit' could bring dream Warriors draft scenario to a rapid end

Regardless of their projected fits with prospects like Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and even Karim Lopez, the Golden State Warriors' dream draft scenario is clear. If Brayden Burries falls outside of the top-10, the Warriors should be on the phone as quickly as possible.

His combination of secondary playmaking, perimeter shooting, and off-ball movement would create a perfect backcourt partner for Stephen Curry, and Burries has a real chance to develop into a secondary offensive option in the long-term.

Perhaps Golden State wants to take a major swing on a prospect like Nate Ament. But knowing this front office, Burries will be attractive to them precisely because he bridges that gap between immediate league-readiness and long-term upside. If his positional limitations cause him to drop, Golden State's eyes will be wide open.

But there's no guarantee, even in this deep of a draft class, that Burries falls to 11th overall. Zach Buckley at Bleacher Report recently identified the Dallas Mavericks as the 'best fit' for the prolific guard.

He's likely right, and that's the worst part.

Brayden Burries fit with the Dallas Mavericks is making more and more sense by the day

Here's what Buckley had to say about Dallas' potential fit with Burries:

"After the rookie season Cooper Flagg just authored, prospects should be lining up at the chance to be one of his long-term running mates. The Mavs could give Burries that opportunity, but they could also provide the playmaking and scoring support he'll need right away with Kyrie Irving still on the roster and seemingly in the plans." Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report

Burries' merits as an offensive player are clear. As a freshman at Arizona, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while knocking down 39.1% of his attempts from beyond the arc across 39 games. For a team like the Warriors, Burries could be the ideal addition, even with the questions surrounding his ultimate defensive upside and his positional fit.

For the Mavericks, who select at ninth overall, that fit is unfortunately even more clear.

Klay Thompson's production suffered last season. The 13-year veteran was relegated to a bench role, starting just eight games. He averaged just 11.7 points and shot just 38.3% from 3-point range over the course of the season— both were the lowest marks of his career. Thompson is entering the final season of the three-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Warriors and is a major trade candidate this summer.

From even a surface-level analysis, Burries seems like a clear replacement for Thompson. But as Buckley highlights, the fit makes sense even beyond that.

Cooper Flagg certainly has perimeter shooting upside, but he sunk just 29.5% of his 3-pointers as a rookie. His most efficient shots have consistently been taken in the mid-range and near the rim as a downhill driver. In the long-term, Dallas should look to surround Flagg with shooters.

In the short-term, they could compensate for Burries' deficits as a ball-handler by the presence of Kyrie Irving. The organization has made clear their immediate plan is to keep Irving on the roster while he finalizes his comeback from the ACL tear he suffered late in 2024-25. Although Burries wouldn't solve their need for a long-term point guard, his presence would work both within their immediate roster construction and their long-term needs around Flagg.

It's not difficult to envision Burries dropping outside of the top-10 and falling into the Warriors laps. But it's, therefore, more than clear who the top candidate is to prevent that from happening.